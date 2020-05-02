Rohan Solomon is a singer-songwriter, composer, vocal coach and audio engineer, all rolled into one. As the lead vocalist of Delhi-based Alt-Rock band Cyanide, he has been successful in carving a niche for himself by being a part of a Grammy Award winning track called ‘Bubblin’ by Anderson Paak.

Q. Tell us about your latest number ‘Keep Holding On’. What made you do that?

A. Keep Holding On is a track that talks about this self-quarantine and lockdown situation and how it is affecting all of us. Some of us are fortunate to be at home with family or friends, but there are also many people who are living alone. Whether you are feeling alone, depressed, just lost your job or are simply just getting cabin fever, this song aims to bring some joy, hope and a ray of positivity to the listener. The message is to Keep Holding On to something good to help you get through this time.

Q. How were you able to manage and bring together the collaborations, because the featured artists are from 20 different countries?

A. It’s actually 20 different cities spread over 9 countries. All the people that are in this video are dear friends or family or just amazing artists who I have a lot of admiration and respect for. I wanted to cover as many cities as possible, so I made it a point not to repeat any city and just started to think of all the friends I’ve made in the industry over the years and just reached out. Nobody broke lockdown or quarantine for this video. They sent me audio clips from their home studios followed by video clips. Once I had the entire group vocal audio clips that my friends (who have home studios) sent to me, it felt huge and grand to blend their voices in with mine. This got me excited to reach out to two amazing singers ‘Chezin’ (Gurugram, India) and ‘Sasha Prendes’ (New York, USA) who happen to be good friends of mine. I also reached out to ‘The Heichel Sisters’ (with whom I’ve co-written and developed a song with a few months ago). It would not have been complete without them.

Q. The track ‘Keep Holding On’ is very different from the tracks of ‘By Chance’ Trilogy. Songs from the trilogy are purely influenced by classic rock, with a tinge of alt and post grunge seen, whereas this song ‘Keep Holding On’ is slanting more towards the Pop sound. Would you tell us about the generic shift you have gone through?

Yes, ‘By Chance’ is mainly rock/alt rock. The trilogy with ‘By Chance’ was all live instruments, whereas Keep Holding On has more electronic or MIDI instruments. I think the only actual live instrument in there is the electric guitar. I wanted to explore and step outside my comfort zone and venture into a little bit of electronic pop. I believe that music has no boundaries. That’s not to say, that my next single won’t be all live instruments again. Who knows? Even if you really look at Cyanide songs, they all had pop choruses backed by vocal harmony, it’s just that the presentation of the band was more of a rock band, but the core of it was always pop.

Q. You were a part of a Grammy winning track Bubblin. Would you talk a bit about the track and share your Grammy experience?

A. Yes, I was the assistant engineer on that session. I was an intern at the time at a recording studio called ‘Engine Room Audio’ in New York City. It was a great experience to be in the same room as Anderson Paak. I was assisting ‘Vinnie Pagano’ the recording engineer. and it was a great experience.