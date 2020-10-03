Delhi SDM Piyush Rohankar (DANICS) has written his debut novel, A Pleasant Escape, set to release on 12 October by Srishti Publications. When asked about the USP of his book, the author said that there was not one suspense thriller out there that spoke of the zeitgeist of the trying times of IAS aspirants, so he felt the need to depict a gist of it in his story.

The book is already available for pre-order on Amazon and Flipkart and has already received good response from suspense lovers, college students, UPSC aspirants and bureaucrats. Also, as informed by the author, initial rounds of talk for buying the audio-visual rights of the novel is in progress with a media company.

Previously, the SDM has also published three poetry books which are available on Amazon.