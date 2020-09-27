Reynu Taandon’s showcase at the FDCI India Couture Week 2020 was a complete handwoven affair dipped in spectacular opulence. The models adorned exquisite lehengas, anarkalis, saris, sharara and gharara as the designer experimented with light zari work, block printing, gota patti work, patch work and the zardozi work on chanderi. The eco-friendly collection ‘Surkh’ presented an elegant melange of tradition and contemporaneity shrouded in the timeless hues. On what influenced and shaped up the collection, Reynu says, “Surkh refers to the colour red which symbolises passion and I have created this collection with just as much passion. Nowadays the brides have a contemporary approach about the hair, makeup and overall look but the bridal lehenga is an exception. Many of them want a royal and regal look look for the D-day. Taking inspiration from it, I created ‘Surkh’ for the contemporary brides who are traditional at the core. I went traditional from the silhouette to the embroidery and incorporated the classic bridal red as the color besides using khushnuma (fuschia) and sharmayi gulabi (baby pink). I retained the old world charm of the wedding attire as it’s the only day where a modern-day woman wants to dress up completely traditional. I felt that after the pandemic brides would like to get married in a red lehenga, the reason I played around with shades of red.” The setting of the show exuded old world charm, inspired from old gharanas, forts and palaces.

Reynu’s initial reaction when she first heard that India Couture Week is going digital was of happiness followed by a sigh of relief as the designer was pondering on ways to buck up her staff. She elaborates, “The pandemic brought along a wave of negativity but the opportunity given by FDCI instilled hope in my team. It provided them with a common goal and drive to work in order to accomplish the target. Some of the artisans were in their hometowns and were called back, quarantined and underwent Covid-19 tests in order to resume work. We took the necessary precautions to maintain and ensure the safety of every team member. It also provided an opportunity to educate the people around us about safety standards while working for the biggest event of the fashion industry. It brought back the joy of work amid the chaos. There was an environment of uncertainty amongst them about work earlier so they buckled up and gave their all. This announcement was a blessing as we can now participate in annual fashion events without risking our health.”

The veteran designer adds that the coordination and preparation of the show were done through video consultations, the safer way of connection in these times. Reynu highlights, “I could visualise my dream which made me keep my passion intact. We will be catering to a larger client base through the FDCI India Couture Week 2020. A digital fashion show was a new concept, so initially, I had apprehensions about the collection’s reach and will people buy the clothes? Since a great effort is being put into it which I did not want to be futile. However, I realised that digital is the way to go with the current scenario. The upside is earlier only limited people could be accommodated but now millions would be able to watch the show.”

Talking about technology upping the ante of the fashion world, she underlines, “The constant development of technology would lead the fashion industry towards a more efficient and creative future. This initiative of the first digital Couture Week will bring to the forefront each designer experiences fashion. Also, people have the sensibility to understand how the garments would look through videos with zoom shots doing justice to the detailing and intricate craftsmanship.”