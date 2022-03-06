Having healed lakhs of people in India since he found his calling over 40 years ago, renowned healer Mohan Sadashiv Joshi has recently moved to California to be near his family and his steadfast following there.

A 16-month-old child suffering from Multiple Mitochondrial Dysfunctions Syndrome, a rare disease which brings encephalopathy, poor muscle tone, seizures, developmental delays, and other severe health problems in its wake, is cured miraculously; the bothersome recurring ganglion on a man’s wrist disappears forever; a celebrity football player is finally rid of the niggling backache he has felt weighed under for years. These are not instances of magic – they are true cases of yogic healing by renowned healer Mohan Sadashiv Joshi. Having healed lakhs of people in India since he found his calling over 40 years ago, this unassuming harbinger of modern miracles, has recently moved to California to be near his family and his steadfast following there. He joins Sunday Guardian for a chat about his healing practice. Excerpts from an edited interview:

Q. How did you find your calling in life to be a healer?

A. An astrologer had told me that I was destined to be a healer, but I paid no heed to his words. I was working as a bank teller and had no background in spirituality, but when my boss had a recurring ganglion on the wrist, I began practicing on him and was able to cure him in three months. This incident shifted my perception and I accepted this gift given to me and began to serve others. By 1992, I was seeing almost 200 people per day for various illnesses.

My healing technique is unique as I spend 2-5 minutes per person. I simply place my hands on the individual and enter into a blank in an instant. I have also worked on animals. I do not put a price on my services but graciously accept any donations made out of free will. Over the years, I have conducted seven day healing camps in Texas, Virginia and California as well.

Q. How do you facilitate the healing process?

A. I am an ardent follower of the great sage Patanjali, and my healing powers originate from his method, where I completely still my mind. I find healing effortless, it simply occurs when one enters the zero state of mind. I started on this journey when I was 32 years old. I began operating out of a small space in Nariman Point, Mumbai, and travelling around India to hold healing camps.

I’m a small man, the healing power comes from above through me. Healing is a permanent cure – otherwise how could it be divine? As a healer, I deal with problems that doctors cannot deal with.

By making my mind completely still, I am able to connect directly to the source of energy and call upon its healing powers. I always emphasize that the first task of a healer is to control their mind. It is important to clarify that yogic healing is not Reiki. The difference is that there is absolutely no use of the mind in yogic healing. In fact, if the mind interferes, the healing will not take place.

Q. What kind of problems can you heal?

A. I feel there is no disparity in healing, and I work for the poor as well as the rich and famous. I have healed Dhirubhai Ambani back in the day, and I was helping actor Sushant Singh Rajput overcome bouts of depression in November of 2019, well before the actor’s untimely demise.

However, my most recent case of healing is truly astounding, as I facilitated the rapid physical improvement in a 16-month-old child suffering from Multiple Mitochondrial Dysfunctions Syndrome. This rare disease affects the mitochondria in our body, which are the energy-producing structures of cells. Symptoms develop early in life and may include encephalopathy, poor muscle tone, seizures, developmental delays, and other severe health problems. Unfortunately, most affected babies do not live past their infancy. Treatment can vary depending on symptoms, but there is no known cure in the world. This boy’s parents reached out to me in February 2021. I have been using my Yogic Healing method on the child and his parents have found 80 percent improvement in just 3 months. I had never heard of this genetic disorder, but that did not deter me from attempting to heal him.

I also heal recurring issues like migraine, insomnia, depression, chronic stomach aches and tinnitus or ringing in the ears, as they are functional diseases. Organic diseases, sometimes take a long time to heal, anywhere from 6-9 months.

Q. How do you ensure your healing methodologies reach far and wide?

A. When the pandemic put a stop to physical healing sessions, I began teaching virtual healing workshops. My students tune in for these exclusive classes from around the world for 3-4 hours on fixed afternoons. My sessions are affordable and popular. People can reach out to me by searching for me on Google.

It is my dream to train many more healers, who can continue the practice of healing after me. I also believe that women are natural healers. They have unconditional love and compassion. But the problem is that, very often, their love and compassion stops at their children. Here’s an opportunity for them to go beyond their families, and touch many more lives.

My vision is to conduct mass healing sessions in India, as that enables the healing of many people in a short span of time. But I’m afraid that if I do that, I will be mistaken for a ‘baba’ or god man, which I don’t want!

Q. Is success always guaranteed through yogic healing?

A. 5 percent of the people I work with are cured instantly and another 70 percent are fully cured over time (3 – 6 months). Of the rest, many experience partial healing. Non-believers (in god and/or spiritual healing) are cured quicker than believers. Positive people have better results than negative ones. However, one should not expect an instant cure. More often, improvement comes progressively as the underlying causes of illness are overcome and the corrective influence takes effect.

Another problematic scenario is working with old age – we cannot work against nature. Also, if the person continues to be exposed to what caused the disease, the disease will return.

Ultimately, faith healing is just that – a manifestation of one’s own faith. With no side effects and no huge monetary investment, it is a methodology that can work for all classes, genders, and ages.

Q. What is your take on traditional modes of medicine?

A. Everyone knows that the body and the mind are linked. Traditional medicine focusses on the body, not the mind. The human body is not like a motor that can be fixed, it is a fine mixture of emotion and machinery. All problems need to be addressed in a wholesome manner, and traditional medicines do not address this properly. There is a saying that laughter is a great medicine – and it’s true! Don’t let stress and lifestyle problems affect your immunity because that is what attracts viruses etc.

The interviewer pens lifestyle articles for various publications and her blog www.nooranandchawla.com. She can be reached on nooranand@gmail.com.