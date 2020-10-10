Devi

Kanha!

Milking the cows was devotion to you

The Milk my Naivedyam

for my ever hungry Lord

The clank of pails and my anklets

rang for You like temple bells

The songs I sang as I churned butter

are my Veda and Shlokas and Manthras

My eyes searching forest paths for you

Was my Aarathi to you

Your flute song was invitation enough

For me, as I run to You in haste

Feeling what

only a woman in love

With Divinity understands

My husband Ayyanaar sees that

I no longer go to the temple

At dawn; I am too tired for anything

other than humming tunelessly

under my breath

Our cows give the thickest milk

Our lands the richest pastures

Our butter never goes rancid

Our well water is the sweetest

Even in high summer

This is what it means

To be married to love of Kanha

Although I no longer rush to the Devi temple

At dawn, as I used to

Instead She seeks me out at night

She, the Devi understands me the most

She has many forms and this is the one

She appears in, for me