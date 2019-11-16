After delivering a super successful tour with DJ Snake and Wiz Khalifa, the 13th edition of Asia’s largest music festival, Sunburn brought to India another massive multi-city Sunburn Arena tour. Belgium’s most loved DJ duo Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike performed in Bengaluru on 7 November, in Hyderabad on 8 November, and in New Delhi on 9 November, finally ending their musical tour in Mumbai on 10 November. Sunburn Arena is a sub-variant brand format created under the mega brand umbrella Sunburn, an Intellectual Property of Percept Live, with an aim to cater to dance music enthusiasts across various cities pan India and around the world. Sunburn Arena has played host to some of the world’s leading DJs over the past few years including world renowned musicians like Hardwell, Deadmau5, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Swedish House Mafia, Dash Berlin and Avicii among several others. All the previous Sunburn Arena editions have witnessed massive turnouts, and 2019 has been no exception.

Karan Singh, COO, Percept Live said earlier, “We are so excited to bring DJ brothers Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike back to India after a long gap. They have a massive fan base in India that has been waiting eagerly for their return. This promises to be their biggest Sunburn Arena India tour ever.”

Vegas said, “It’s been a while since we came to India. For us, India has always been one of our favourite countries to visit and we get such incredible love from the fans.”

On 9 November, in Gurugram, last week, the Belgian DJ duo treated the music lovers with some of their all-time hits. Vegas started his performance with “The Real Slim Shady” by Eminem and went on to play the recent releases of Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran, Kid Cudi’s “Pursuit of Happiness” and finally their own track “Instagram”.

“This is our third show as part of our India tour and you guys are the best crowd. But we would like to know which side of the crowd is the craziest”, said Mike and made the crowd on both sides jump with excitement.

The DJs were to conclude their performance around 9.50- 10.00 pm but ended it a few minutes early at around 9.40-9.45 pm. Vegas said, “We have been asked to cut short our performance by a few minutes. Is everybody safe out there?” When the audience replied in positive, he went on to play his last song and swayed the Indian flag and waved off saying, “We can’t wait to come back. Thank you, Delhi!”

Archit Jain, one of the music lovers who was present at the event said, “Even though they ended the performance early, it was still one of the best concerts of my life. I would also like to say that Sunburn is one of the best organisers of these concerts. They pay special attention to the convenience and safety of the audience. They also distributed free masks for us to be safe in the polluted air and have fun.”