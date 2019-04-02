How often in a city like Delhi do you get to hear quality EDM, dubstep and French house music? Exactly once in a blue moon. On 24 March, the blue moon was out in the morning, when DJ Snake began his much-anticipated show at Delhi’s GMR-Arena, Aerocity. The event was organised by Sunburn Arena, which had invited the French DJ and music producer for an India tour covering four cities: Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Delhi.

DJ Snake, also known as William Sami Étienne Grigahcine, has a fan base that is genuinely international, just as his music has a cross-over appeal that goes beyond the dedicated listeners of EDM. From his humble beginnings in Paris, he burst onto the DJing scene in 2013 and in no time became a global celebrity.

DJ Snake’s India tour concluded with the Delhi gig. The turnout was strong, even after the unexpected, last-minute rescheduling of the concert (it was supposed to begin at 5 p.m. and end at 10 p.m., but was preponed to the morning slot, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Although it was a hot and sunny day, the crowd had high spirits. Around 30,000 souls danced to the beats of the celebrated DJ, who made this declaration more than once from behind the turntable: “I love you Delhi”.