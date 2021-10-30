On the occasion of the 100th birthday of Satyajit Ray, the festival will screen the seminal Pather Panchali.

New Delhi: The 26th edition of the European Union Film Festival (EUFF), which begins on November 1 and runs for a month, honours the diversity and complexity of the European cinema. On the occasion of the 100th birthday of famous filmmaker Satyajit Ray, the festival will screen the seminal Pather Panchali. Additionally, curated by the Dharamshala International Film Festival, the festival will bring forth six contemporary Indian films in four Indian official languages, namely Hindi, Marathi, Malayalam and Bengali.



With eight sections ranging from the Contemporary European Cinema, European Masters of Cinema, Co-productions, a short film selection, films on climate change, film education and Contemporary Indian Cinema to Indian masterpieces, EUFF will pay tribute to Europe’s extraordinary cinematic legacy, in collaboration with Il Cinema Ritrovato Festival.

Commenting on such a remarkable occasion, H.E. Ugo Astuto, the Ambassador of the European Union to India, said “The 26th edition of the European Film Festival will provide viewers with a window to Europe, taking them in a journey across the continent through the eyes of our storytellers. The very positive feedback after our last edition has encouraged us to include again a section on classic masterpieces from both Europe and India. We hope you will enjoy the month-long festival.”

The film curator and programmer, Veronica Flora along with the Director of Cineuropa, EUFF, Valerio Caruso, believe that EUFF India will help connect the audience on a personal note worldwide.

Veronica commented, “Cinema gives an insight into our generation and lets us glimpse into the future. Through the wide and multiform variety of films presented in this EUFF India 2021 edition, we›ll get to know stories of people standing up together for their rights to equality and freedom; listen to the voices of children fighting to go to school and hear about our generation’s increasing awareness to defend our planet in the face of climate change.”

Audiences will be able to attend the Film Festival and related side events for free. Audiences can register by visiting the Delegation›s website or following them on social media. The Film Festival will last till November 30th.