5 Secrets; By Kapil Arora; Kindle edition, Rs 149

Corporate world honcho Kapil Arora’s new book, 5 Secrets, is the latest edition in the genre of books that promises to help you increase your productivity and effectiveness. It is all about a simple story, based on basic truths of life.

The main protagonist of the book has dreams of living a life free of any obligations and on his own terms. Sadly, this dream life keeps getting postponed, but one day wisdom suddenly dawns on him. Can he change his life with the help of his newfound wisdom? This book, through this story, explains five secrets that can change your life forever—and for good. What are these five secrets? Well, the author wants you to discover these secrets while reading this story?

Even mastering one of these five secrets will change your life forever since these secrets have a domino effect, which means chain reaction triggered by a straightforward action.

Through this book, the reader will learn to:

1. Prioritise and discover his/her goals and targets to ensure his/her critical work gets done.

2. Find out the best way to plan and schedule his/her days so that every day is productive.

3. Avoid distractions in work and life and focus on things that matter.

4. Find that extra time in a day to be spent with his/her loved ones and for personal growth.

In this book, the author lets us know five simple methods to increase our time management skills, thereby increasing our productivity and helping us discover a new person in us. It must also be understood that successful people don’t try to master each and every thing. They learn to focus on the most critical tasks and make sure those get done.

So, what are you waiting for? Go, grab a copy of 5 Secrets and learn the art of winning, especially the way “ultra-successful people” do.