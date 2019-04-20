Archaeologist and Egyptologist Dr Zahi Hawass, who has been associated with some of the world’s most significant projects related to ancient Egypt, speaks to Bulbul Sharma about his life and work.

Dr Zahi Hawass is a veteran archaeologist and Egyptologist, who is known for his projects conducted at archaeological sites on the Nile Delta, the Western Desert and the Upper Nile Valley. The 71-year-old is credited for many recent discoveries, including the Tombs of the Pyramid Builders at Giza and the Valley of the Golden Mummies at Bahariya. He speaks to Guardian 20 about being part of Discovery Channel’s recently concluded two-hour live show, Expedition Unknown: Egypt Live, and the need for more awareness programmes about our collective archaeological heritage.

Q. You have worked at several archaeological sites that are of great historical and cultural interest. Any particular one that has been the most challenging for you? If so, what were the challenges like?

A. The most challenging and important one for me has been the Tombs of the Pyramid Builders at Giza. And the reason why this discovery is very important is because there are so many people around the world, even in India, who still think that aliens built the pyramids when they came to earth from the outer space. The people never understood our culture before that. But the discovery of the Tombs of Pyramid Builders proved that the pyramids were built by Egyptians and this is why this discovery is very close to my heart.

Q. As a young man, you wanted to become an attorney. So how did this shift to archaeology happen?

A. When I was young I wanted to be a lawyer but when I read the law books at college I didn’t like it. I would have got a government job after becoming a lawyer but I had no interest in that job. People think that archaeology is boring but I still wanted to do it… My career’s first excavation happened when the workmen asked me to come and clean a tomb that they had found. I went to clean the tomb and in the middle of the tomb there was a statue, and I began cleaning the statue that I had found by luck. So I found archaeology by luck. It was then that I decided to pursue archaeology professionally.

Q. What can the rest of the world, and especially developing nations like India, learn from Egypt about the preservation and restoration of historical sites and monuments?

A. We need more awareness programmes for the public. And the government must raise funds and bring in experts to give advice on how the monuments of historical importance can be preserved. India has a great history and efforts must be made to preserve it. And preservation requires funds.

Q. Could you also talk about your work as the Minister of State for Antiquities Affairs in Egypt?

A. I was the Minister of State for Antiquities Affairs for a short time. During this time I initiated the construction of the Grand Museum, the largest museum in the world that will open by the end of 2020. I started campaigns to restore historical monuments. I also brought back to Egypt around 6,000 stolen artefacts from all around the world. I am working to bring back the head of Nefertiti and the Rosetta Stone. I am heading a team of Egyptian intellectuals to bring the head of Nefertiti back.

Q. You have studied ancient civilisations closely. What lessons do you think contemporary society can learn from its ancestors?

A. The most important thing we can adopt from the ancient Egyptian civilisation, according to me, is the idea of after-life. It was because of this vision and thinking that the tombs and pyramids became miracles to the world. Their idea of justice was quite amazing, too. One should learn that by following the road of justice we can reach the top, just as the pharaohs did.

Q. As a subject of academic study, archaeology isn’t that popular among students. Could you tell us about the professional scope of this subject, in terms of the available job opportunities. Also, would you like to offer any words of advice to young archaeologists?

A. If you are good as an archaeologist you can easily find a job. You really have to have a unique thought process to be an archaeologist. And that helps in getting a job. The most important advice from me to the young and budding archaeologists is to have patience. If you have patience you can excel in any job.

Q. If you could come to India for an archaeological survey or project, where would you want to carry it out?

A. I have never been to India. But I get a lot of requests over mails to come and visit the country. I would love to be in India and work there.

I don’t have any particular site in mind where I would like to excavate in India but I am open to recommendations.

Q. Tell us about the books you have written: The Curse of the Pharaohs: My Adventureswith Mummies andKing Tutankhamun: The Treasures from the Tomb.

A. In my book The Curse of the Pharaohs I have talked about all the “curses” that affected my life and the accidents that took place during my excavations… When I took the mummy of Tutankhamun from the tomb for the CT Scan, the machine stopped working. Everyone related it to the curse of the pharaohs. But in my book I am saying that there is no curse…

I have published another book recently that reveals all the secrets of Egypt. The book is called Secret Egypt. Ediz. Illustrata. Through my books I always like to educate the public and these books also serve as a reference point for scientific scholars… In these books I am recording my experience.

Q. You have recently been a part of Discovery Channel’s Expedition Unknown: Egypt Live,in which you opened an Egyptian sarcophagus in search of ancient artefacts. So how did the show happen?

A. I was approached by Discovery Channel. I met Nancy Daniels, the Chief Brand Officer, Discovery & Factual, at Discovery Inc. and she convinced me that it could be very important for Discovery to make it into a live show… Later I was introduced to the host Josh Gates who would accompany me during the excavation.

Q. You have time and again talked about the need to preserve and restore historical monuments. How does a show like Expedition Unknown help in this context?

A. A live show like Expedition Unknownbrings international focus on Egypt. It also highlights the need for preservation by bringing to the forefront the importance of our history and culture.