To strengthen the existing healthcare system in India, we need to work simultaneously on several fronts and think about building not just hospitals, but creating a hospitable healthcare ecosystem.

The healthcare industry, on a global scale, has come a long way from ancient medical care to high standard technology-driven clinical intervention, ensuring better treatment and cure of critical ailments. While technological advancements are drastically changing the way the industry functions, high demand for concierge services in the form of hospitality and personalised care has also been observed. Although the industry is making rapid strides on the technological front for a positive clinical outcome, it is necessary to focus on the human resource aspect as well in order to build a holistic healthcare ecosystem. To make the ecosystem absolutely future-ready, here is some insight into the driving forces

required.

Technological aid

The impact of technological interventions in contemporary healthcare is undoubtedly massive. Implementation of technology has become an integral aspect in every dimension of healthcare, from diagnosis and discoveries which have now become almost technology-inclusive to the facilitation of treatment through medical devices and finding the cure for the most complicated ailments. Furthermore, these have also made it easier to access and analyse a patient’s personal data for early diagnoses and predictions. Through a significant contribution to medical practices, extensive use of technology in the healthcare industry has drastically supplemented in improving the quality of life.

Personalised care

A personalised approach towards patient care leads to an understanding of the unique needs of patients, both on the medical front and in terms of psychological understanding. It has been observed that several patients tend to undergo a state of isolation when dealing with physical ailments. Therefore, a personal and more hospitable attitude will not only lead to a better physical health of the patients but will also add to their mental satisfaction. In a general sense, personalised healthcare is a broad term inclusive of but not limited to biological information, genetic profile, concierge services, and individual engagement. Lately, a need for additional personal care services in the form of remote health monitoring, assistance, seamless care, emotional support, and companionship has been observed and implemented in the ecosystem to ensure overall wellbeing of the patients.

Human resources

In order to enhance the present healthcare model, laying focus on human resources is as essential as adhering to the advancements of technology. At present, it has been observed that the industry is in severe need of two types of human resources, both playing an equally significant role in the development of the healthcare sector. There is a severe need for a special industrially proficient resource for managing and leveraging the latest technologies in the field of clinical intervention. At the same time, a trained resource for concierge services in the form of personalised care, provision of emotional support and companionship is also required. Cordial management of both these kinds of human resources is crucial in providing an optimum quality of healthcare.

Complete ecosystem

The healthcare industry is gradually catering to the need for the overall development of an ecosystem to address issues of healthcare. A multidimensional relationship between technology, human resources, and the patient lays a strong foundation for the healthcare industry. Finding the right balance between these multiple facets is a necessity. Building a holistic healthcare ecosystem will ensure a greater quality of life not just on the physical front but also from a psychological perspective, revolutionising the industry on the whole. An active convergence of high-level clinical outcome through technological interventions and hospitality services through effective human resources form an ideal healthcare ecosystem which is the driving force necessary for the healthcare industry.

Medical tourism

Any country which is able to combine both technology as well as the human interface to build a holistic healthcarecosystem will be able to attract medical tourists. Therefore, a sound healthcare industry will not only reflect stellar medical development but will also supplement the overall growth of the country by becoming the preferred medical travel destination. Due to recent developments, India has been witnessing exponential growth in the medical tourism sector and is projected to reach a remarkable value of $8 billion, which is more than double the amount it currently stands at. Equipped with healthcare packages inclusive of but not limited to treatment, travel, visa, and accommodation, India is poised to become the hub of medical tourism by 2020.

The author is group CEO, eExpeise, an IT and healthcare company