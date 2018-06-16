Happy Father’s Day, to all dads in the world ! Father’s Day is a day of honouring fathers, brothers, uncles or any important male figure in your life. We often forget the sacrifices and contributions our fathers and male figures have made in our lives. Father’s Day gives us the opportunity to show and express our love, adoration and gratitude to these special people.

On Father’s Day, show these deserving men what special place they have in your life and what influence they have on you.

Father’s Day is celebrated worldwide to recognise the contribution that fathers and father figures make to the lives of their children.

However, it is remarkable to note that the idea of observing a day in honour of fathers has been appreciated by Indians to a large extent. Today, millions of people in India observe Father’s Day on the third Sunday of June by expressing gratitude for their father or men who are like father.

The idea behind such programmes is to inspire children to pay due respect to their dad and take care of them. Fathers are also encouraged to spend quality time with their children and instil in them noble values and manners.

The idea of a special day to celebrate and honour fatherhood was first introduced in the United States. In the US, Father’s Day has been celebrated since June 1910. It is celebrated on the third Sunday of June every year.

Father’s Day is on Sunday, 17 June 2018. It’s a day that takes pride in appreciating the contributions of a father and sacrifices that he makes for his child. Often, the sacrifices that a father makes go unnoticed and more often his love and care for his child is ignored and not valued by society.

I salute all the wonderful fathers who have touched the lives of many people, be it their own kids, somebody else’s kid, family, people they have mentored, people they have coached and the world at large.

Thank you for being great fathers. We appreciate your existence and the impactful and significant role you have played in our lives.

Father is a person who lets you experiment with life in your own way and pulls you up when you fall—let’s you get angry on him and loves you more after that; let’s you see things your own way and then gives his view point; is with you always, especially when you need him. Let’s honour the dads who give everything to their families.

We can’t be in this world without our fathers. They have always been the one reliable man in our lives, and they have always treated us with a stern yet loving hand. We have always looked up to them as an inspiration through the years. We will never cease to follow their footsteps and will always make the right decision like they have taught us.

No matter how famous or successful we are, our first identity is that of someone’s son or daughter.

I believe that what we become depends on what our fathers teach us at odd moments, when they aren’t trying to teach us. We are formed by little scraps of wisdom.

A father is a treasure; a brother, a comfort; a friend. His heritage to his children wasn’t words or possessions, but an unspoken treasure, the treasure of his example as a man and a father. A father is someone you look up to no matter how tall you grow.

A good father is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed, and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society. One father is more than a hundred schoolmasters.

When I think about a real life hero, it’s my father’s name that pops in my mind. Thanks for being so compassionate, thanks for being so kind.

Love you dad.

Father means so many things.

An understanding heart.

A source of strength and support right from the very start.

No one can take place of your father.

He is only to protect you and work for you in day and night.

No one can be better for you than your father.

A Father’s love is no lesser than a Mother’s…

Lastly, I urge all to give equal importance to Father’s Day which is on 17 June.

Salute to all Dads !