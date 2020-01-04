The year 2019 proved to be a rather interesting one for Hindi cinema. Over the last few years Bollywood has found itself at a crossroads. Its star power has been shaken like never before. Content has become the undisputed king at the box office. The growing emergence of the web has rubbed off on the world of films in a big way. The audiences are now preferring narrative-driven films over big-budget, star-studded films. If 2018 witnessed an unprecedented success of content-driven films like Stree, Badhaai Ho, Raazi, and Andhadhun, the year 2019 too would be remembered for films that were driven by realism—such as Gully Boy, Super 30, Article 15, and Ujda Chaman, among others.

This article endeavours to touch upon some of the most outstanding Hindi films and acting performances from 2019.

Best Films

Chhichhore

Nitesh Tiwari succeeds in delivering yet another memorable film. He shows us again how good he is when it comes to telling inspirational stories. Chhichhore is not one film but many films wrapped into one. The film has shades of 3 Idiots, October, Student of the Year, and Fukrey, among other films. While it may lack in terms of originality, it certainly delivers on the storytelling front. If you are feeling low and looking for some inspiration in your life then Chhichhore will not disappoint you.

Setters

The film revolves around a high profile cheating racket operating across the country. They do everything from leaking papers and forging thumb impressions to all kinds of hi-tech stuff. Just think of the cheating in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. and multiply it by a thousand. Setters manages to tell a compelling tale that’s well backed up by an extensive research conducted by veteran filmmaker Ashwini Chaudhary who yet again succeeds in demonstrating his command over the cinematic medium.

Gone Kesh

The year 2019 broadly witnessed 3 films on the subject of hair fall: Bala, Udja Chaman, and Gone Kesh. Interestingly, the best of the lot was also the least talked about. Gone Kesh is essentially the story of girl suffering from alopecia. But it is also the story of her parents’ struggle to find a cure for their daughter’s condition. Here is a beautiful film that reminds us that no obstacle is big enough to stop us from living a life of dignity. Credit goes to writer-director Qasim Khallow for choosing to make such an empowering film.

Super 30

Whenever we talk about the nation builders we usually tend to overlook the pivotal role played by the teachers. Super 30 attempts to set the record straight by making us realise that the teachers are the true nation builders. Education system of our country needs a radical change. Text book teaching needs to be strengthened by a modern practical approach to problem solving across different disciplines in today’s age of convergence and that’s what makes Super 30 a very timely film.

Mission Mangal

Mission Mangal is loosely based on the story of ISRO scientists who contributed to the success of Mangalyaan. There are some who might feel that Mission Mangal offers a rather frivolous take on a serious subject like space science. But commercial Hindi cinema is often forced to operate within its constraints. And, within the constraints, Mission Mangal does a decent job at telling a compelling tale of scientific achievement. Here is a film that will inspire people to follow their dreams. Mission Mangal is an exercise in how to make a crowd-puller while dealing with a serious subject.

Judgementall Hai Kya

Judgementall Hai Kya is not an easy film to register. Every five minutes there is a tonal shift. At one point it takes the form a horror comedy and suddenly it takes the shape of a psychological thriller. At other times it is either a parody or a pastiche. It is extremely rare to see a commercial Hindi movie that’s so free in terms of narrative. The film has a European art house touch to it. Also, the splashes of exuberant colours serve to establish different psychological states. A fascinating exercise in mood and style, the film is certainly a step forward for commercial Hindi cinema.

Romeo Akbar Walter

Romeo Akbar Walter is a tribute to those brave men and women who sacrifice their lives for their nation while remaining unsung heroes. Directed by Robbie Grewal, the film is inspired by true events leading to the 1971 India-Pakistan War. The film is a slow burning espionage thriller made in the vein of films based on John le Carre’s spy fiction books. Romeo Akbar Walter is easily one of the best spy films to have come out of India.

Panipat

Hindi cinema has had a long tradition of historical films with the name of one Sohrab Modi towering over the rest. Now, if we look at the contemporary times, the legacy has been carried forward by two notable filmmakers, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ashutosh Gowariker whose latest offeriing Panipat not just talks about the strategic and tactical aspects of warfare but it also highlights the futility of war. Panipat marks an emphatic return to form for Gowariker after the horrendous Mohenjo Daro. Gowariker delivers a fine war epic featuring some of the best war scenes ever seen in Hindi cinema.

Section 375

Ajay Bahl’s Section 375 is based on Section 375 of Indian Penal Code which deals with rape. Section 375 is a police procedural, courtroom drama, and crime thriller in parts. But since most of the film is set in a courtroom it wouldn’t be wrong to primarily assess it as a courtroom drama. Section 375 is a thinking man’s courtroom drama that stands head and shoulders above the other Hindi films of its kind. The credit of course goes to the strong legal research work done by writer Manish Gupta. Director Ajay Bahl shows great control over the material at hand. The film unfolds in a Rashomonesque manner which makes it layered and thoroughly engaging.

Article 15

Article 15 revolves around the Article 15 of the Indian constitution which prohibits discrimination on the basis of caste, religion, race, gender, or place of birth. Anubhav Sinha’s command over the cinematic medium is evident in each and every scene of Article 15. He directs the film as an atmospheric police procedural and a hard hitting social drama. The film’s cinematography, de-saturated color and sound design immensely add to the film’s cinematic appeal. Article 15 is the kind of intelligent and thought-provoking cinema that targets those viewers who are looking for something more than just plain escapism.

Honorable Mentions

Badla

Nakkash

War

Uri

Gully Boy