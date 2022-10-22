The romantic comedy film is directed by Amarpreet G.S. Chhabra and revolves around the story of a married couple who want to go on their honeymoon.

Gippy Grewal is one of the biggest names currently working in the Punjab film industry. Over the last decade or so, Grewal has starred in some of Punjabi cinema’s biggest blockbusters like Jihne Mera Dil Luteya, Carry On Jatta, Jatt James Bond, Manje Bistre, Ardaas Karaan, and Carry on Jatta 2, among others. He stars opposite Jasmin Bhasin in his new outing ‘Honeymoon,’ slated to release on October 25. The romantic comedy film is directed by Amarpreet G.S. Chhabra and jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Harman Baweja, Krishan Kumar and Vicky Bahri. Written by Naresh Kathooria, the film revolves around the story of a married couple who want to go on their honeymoon. But, the groom’s naive and extended family, blissfully unaware that a honeymoon is meant only for the newlyweds, tag along with them, as they have never been out of their village.

Grewal got hooked to the idea fairly early in the scripting stage as the writer Naresh Kathooria is his long-term collaborator. “Actually, I found the plot very interesting. That is when Naresh Ji narrated that it follows a couple who want to go on their honeymoon but their entire family also want to join them as these people are all from a rural background and don’t really understand what honeymoon is all about. For them, it’s a sort of a family outing and so they all want to partake in it. It’s a fun-filled family entertainer. What makes it click is the theme of familial love and respect,” explains Grewal.

For Jasmin Bhasin, who hails from a Punjabi-Sikh family, ‘Honeymoon’ is nothing less than a homecoming. Having worked in the various regional industries in South India over the last decade, Bhasin is finally making her Punjabi film debut with ‘Honeymoon.’ Bhasin recollects, “When I was called for the narration I got a chance to meet the entire team of ‘Honeymoon.’ And we connected almost instantly. Everybody liked me and I also loved the project. It allowed us all to be on the same page. So, fortunately, it’s really been a smooth ride.”

The film is shot in Punjab as well as UK. “Today, the Punjab film industry has come a long way. Gone are those days when travel used to be a deal breaker for actors. So, the idea of travel is always very exciting. The facilities and support system today is so good while shooting overseas that most actors actually look forward to films which involve travel. In case of ‘Honeymoon,’ we are talking about an ensemble cast of around 16 people travelling together to the UK on the honeymoon which is only meant for the couple. So, yes, the scale is big in that sense but it’s also a lot of fun to be working with such a big cast,” rejoices Grewal.

Bhasin, who has also participated in reality shows like ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9’ and ‘Bigg Boss 14,’ feels that her diversified experience has greatly helped her in honing her craft. “Language was a major barrier for me when I started working in the South. Also, I was very young at that point in time. So over the years it’s always been very important for me to constantly learn and grow as an actor. I think I have a lot of maturity now which I didn’t have back then. As an artist, I have been like a free flowing river. Whatever opportunity came my way I have tried to make most of it. I feel that I have learnt something or the other from every industry that I have got a chance to work with,” explains Bhasin.

Grewal describes the pandemic as a testing phase for all. But he also feels that the pandemic has also been a great time for individuals to rediscover themselves. “There was such great uncertainty as the shooting was completely suspended and amidst all that I had to ensure the wellbeing of my staff at all times. But we are all in it together and I am really glad that we were able to come out of it stronger. I think I am a better human being today than I was before the onset of the pandemic. It has been very tough but it has also been a great learning lesson,” recollects Grewal whose other upcoming projects include ‘Uchiyan Ne Gallan Tere Yaar Diyan’ and ‘Carry On Jatta 3.’