New Delhi: The Centre’s annual festival, The IIC Experience: A Festival of the Arts is being held from 14th to 20th October 2022. The festival was initially conceived in 2004 and this year it marks its eighteenth anniversary which has grown to become an important feature in the cultural life of the city. The festival brings together much of what gives the Centre life, its range of activities – dance, music, theatre, films, discussions, exhibitions and special cuisine. The different components of the festival will be held in both outdoor and indoor spaces of the Centre throughout the 7 days. As always The IIC Experience this year too has presence of international participation including presentations from Ukraine and Italy.

The IIC Experience this year has a strong focus on India. The festival opened on 14th October 2022 at 6:30 pm with a presentation of Uncharted Seas, a Kathak presentation by Aditi Mangaldas Dance Company – The Drishtikon Dance Foundation. On 15th October ‘Diamonds are Forever’ was presented– An a Cappella concert presented by Paranjoti Academy Chorus from Mumbai for [email protected] with the noted Conductor, Coomi Wadia. Today morning concert will feature a Hindustani Vocal Recital by Ashwini Bhide Deshpande from Mumbai; in the evening a programme on jazz will be presented: Swinging the Songbook. Presenting Carlton Braganza and his Big Band Wagon. 17th offers you a play from Assam: The Old Man presented by Orchid Theatre, Assam directed by Sahidul Haque. It’s an adaptation of The Old Man and the Sea by Ernest Hemingway. On 18th we bring you a presentation from Ukraine: Mulaqaat: A Polish-Ukrainian venture with the music group Babooshki along with Indian instrumentalists. The penultimate evening will offer you a unique Carnatic ensemble: Three Generations on the Violin: Hindustani violin concert presented by three generations – Dr. N. Rajam with her daughter, Dr. Sangeeta Shankar and granddaughters, Nandini Shankar and Ragini Shankar.

The final performance in the evening on 20th will feature an international Concert: Nitya Amore: a dance collaboration between India and Italy exploring the concept of love through music and dance from both countries. Concept and Choreography: Aranyani Bhargav, Ayana Mukherjee, Francesca Dario and Michele Oliva.