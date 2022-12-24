Union Minister Anurag Thakur, while speaking at the “India News Manch”, lauded the Narendra Modi government’s effort in vaccinating 200 crore people. He also discussed India’s national security. “India has seen an 80% decrease in insurgency. The Bodo Peace Treaty brought a big change. Around 6,000 militants have given up weapons,” the Minister said. He also mentioned strengthening the UAPA law so that the perpetrators of terrorism can be brought to justice; in order to make it a federal agency, the government brought the legislation. Today, anti-terrorism agency NIA can even carry out investigations abroad, he said. He also targeted the Congress and asked, “Why did the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation take money from the Chinese embassy?” Not only this, he slammed Congress for questioning the Indian Army’s competence. Responding on the Tawang issue, Anurag Thakur said that under this government’s umbrella, no one has been able to take even an inch of India’s land. He also discussed the Naxal problem in India. “Naxalites will be uprooted from India and we are working on it,” the minister said. He also shed light on the new IT ethics code which will help curb fake agenda and propaganda and protect India’s national security. When questioned about the recent “Pathaan” movie controversy, Thakur said CBFC will take the decision on the movie. Om Bilawal Bhutto’s statement, he said, “India adopted track, trace and target to combat terror, and this has rattled Bilawal.”