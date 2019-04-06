Interior designer Steve Charles has worked on some of the plushest properties around the world. He speaks to Bulbul Sharma about his design philosophy.

Interior designer Steve Charles has become a globally-known figure through his use of decorative stones and ceramics in his work. His commissions include some of the priciest real estate in cities like London, Dubai and Paris, where he set up his first studio in the 1980s. In this interview, the veteran, with almost four decades of experience, spoke to us about his most memorable collaborations, the influence of Indian craftsmanship on his designs and his upcoming projects.

Q. How do you look back on your journey—from your first interior design company, Paris Ceramics, set up in the 1980s, to your highly successful eponymous brand Steve Charles?

A. If I look back on my journey, I would say that it has been a satisfying one where I was able to produce some outstanding pieces of work. Though it was tough, I believe that an artiste’s journey to attain creative satisfaction is filled with obstacles. What I have observed in my career, which spans nearly four decades, is that only artistes with intense passion and love for their work have survived this game of snakes and ladders.

Q. How has the use of ceramics in interiors changed over the last 30-40 years, which is roughly the span of your career as a designer?

A. It is extremely disheartening to have seen the use of ceramics in interiors dying out in the last 40 years. I have observed that the art of handmade ceramics, especially of hand-painted tiles, has become a rarity. The great tile painting studios no longer exist in abundance and the craft clings on in small, one-man brand studios worldwide.

Q. What made you see the potential of ceramics in interior design?

A. From time immemorial, ceramics have been used in interiors. The first use of functional pottery vessels is believed to have happened around 9,000 BC. Ceramics date back to ancient archaeological sites which were designed with broken pieces of ceramics called sherds. I also had the privilege to work with a few ceramic masters where I was drawn into the magnificent world of ceramics.

Q. You have collaborated with several renowned architects and designers. Which of these collaborations do you most cherish and why?

A. In the last 40 years, I have had the privilege to work with a few global designers from England, France, and the US, and fortunately the one whom I admire the most and cite as one of my greatest inspirations is J.P. Molyneux, a Chilean-born American interior designer who is considered one of the greatest classical designers alongside Albert Pinto and Jaque Garcia. Molyneux creates spirited interiors with hues and shades of history and culture. His works are bold, eclectic, witty and unmistakably his own. Molyneux has seldom failed in tantalising the masses with a strong sense of curiosity which emanates from every single work of his. His interiors often reflect a strong sense of place. They are the products of a continuous conversation with the customer. They are exquisitely crafted. His work embraces and interprets, and reinterprets the past with a confidence built on nearly four decades of experience.

Q. Tell us about your collaboration with the Indian semi-precious stones brand JewelCraftz? What got you interested in the association and how did it happen?

A. My collaboration with JewelCraftz started in the year 2009 when we had the opportunity to work together on a prestigious project for a member of the Dubai royal family. It was inlay work in gemstones at a private residence in Dubai. I was hugely impressed with the impeccable quality of craftsmanship that JewelCraftz delivered. We have recently done another project for The Arts Club, London. Now, we have taken our collaboration a step further and launched a new collection implementing my designs in semi-precious stones. The collaboration is a step towards creating a plethora of new designs and products that are aligned with modern interior setups.

Q. Apart from ceramics, you are also credited with reintroducing other “native stone” aesthetic in interior design. Could you talk about that?

A. Native stone is a durable, aesthetically appealing concrete stone veneer that brings the beauty of the outdoors. I specialise in native stones and I believe I have an inexplicable love for them and that’s why I am called the “Pharaoh of Stone”. My latest findings and subsequent collaboration with JewelCraftz on designing an exquisite collection with Firestone is one of my recent best works.

Q. What usually inspires your designs?

A. Nature has always been my inspiration. Apart from that, art, fashion and a good sense of humour have always found a way to inspire my works.

Q. Has Indian craftsmanship, designs and architecture influenced your art? If yes, how?

A. Indian craftsmanship, designs and architecture are well-known worldwide. The skilled artisans of India, through their intricate work, have very much influenced my art and designs. In the year 1998, I came to India along with another artiste as we had a specific work to be designed for a house in London. This was one of the exciting phases of my long career. We went to Indian cities and witnessed the exquisite work Indian artisans do… They have perfected their art over generations and centuries, and their works reflect the changes in customs and sensibilities of the people who make them.

Q. What are the current big trends as faras contemporary interior design is concerned? And what more needs to be done to revive craftsmanship and stonework in this field?

A. The big trends in 2019 would include the use of fresh, natural materials, such as stone, copper, concrete and granite. These elements will bring a serene ambience to any space while reflecting the world around your home. Then there is vintage lighting, floral patterns and richer colour palettes.

Preserving and protecting the skills and knowledge of traditional crafts is a growing challenge. So, it is required that art forms are revived and awareness is spread about them in urban space. So much needs to be done to preserve and revive semi-precious stones inlay work, overlay work, 3D stone carving, a fusion of East-meets-West artwork in semi-precious gemstones and others.

Q. What are your upcoming projects?

A. Royal Residential House in Doha; Arts Club in Dubai; and 21 apartments and town-houses in Mayfair London.