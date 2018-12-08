World’s fourth and India’s first official craft week after London, Sydney & China was held recently in Delhi’s GMR Aerocity. The idea was to promote the tradition of crafts which is slowly disappearing from the global market.

Iti Tyagi, founder, India Craft Week said “Crafts has always been perceived mediocre in India, though world over hand-crafted and hand-made has found a great demand. The formats of yester years like mela, bazaar, haat are still predominant. However, the consumer generation world over has changed and is looking for more aspirational and well branded products, and therefore there is an enough opportunity to build or re-invent a new imagery for craft sector. Such initiatives like India Craft Week is of significance.”

The week showcased crafting trends from finest artisans, craft-preneurs, designers, brands, International crafts awardees, exhibition by award winning craftsperson, Trend shows by craft dynasty, live demonstrations by Padma Shri & National Award Winners, galleries by International award winners, luxury brands & craftpreneurs, and knowledge seminars by industry leaders and celebrities, folk music and dance and so on.

The Craft Week was an opportunity to sneak peek into evolving trends of home-grown products, textiles, furniture, home & interiors, lifestyle products, decorative art, and communication (narratives) encompassing regional and folk styles, composition, utility, material culture & narratives from across India. It’s a beginning of trickle-up trend emerging from rural India, true and authentic Indian sensibilities that have inspired generations of artists, designers, creative professionals, and individuals.

The 2nd edition of International Craft Award (ICA) 2018 also held on the first day of the event in reorganisation of the craftsman, artisans and sesigners from across the world for their outstanding contribution in sustainable & inclusive development for Craft Sector. Smt. Maneka Sanjay Gandhi, Hon’ble Minister for WCD, Govt. of India was the Chief Guest for the 2nd edition of International Craft Award 2018.

She said, “This is my privilege to get associated with International Craft Award 2018 which was instituted to honour the craftsman, artisans and designers who have dedicated their whole life in the creation and reviving the extraordinary traditional crafts of India. Craft sector has gone through many phases of change, and many believe that there is an emergence of a new craft culture while retaining the tradition. These millions of artisans and craftsmen have given definition of living to any tradition and culture of the world; yet these artisan and craftsman have been working in isolation. Such recognitions will boost the morale of all artisans and we wish to take this to every city of India.”