Director and actor Satish Kaushik speaks to Priya Singh about his four-decade-long association with Bollywood, the changing landscape of Indian cinema, his recent films and upcoming projects.

Satish Kaushik made his debut in the Hindi film industry as an actor. The film was Masoom, released in 1983. Following this, he became known for his comic roles in mainstream films of the late ’80s, such as Mr. India (1987) and Ram Lakhan (1989). He has had an equally productive life as a director, starting with Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja in 1993. Next year, Kaushik dons his actor’s hat once again, for the Salman Khan-starrer Bharat. He speaks to Guardian 20 about his upcoming film, and his four-decade-long Bollywood career.

Q. How much do you think Indian cinema has evolved in terms of the quality of content and the talent since you joined the industry?

A. Of late, a lot has changed in terms of the kind of cinema that’s made in Bollywood. Hindi films are no more just about masalacontent, romance and naach–gaana. More and more filmmakers are focusing on relatable and real-life cinema. I’m glad that besides commercial potboilers, even films that would otherwise fall in the category of parallel cinema are doing well. I feel happy that filmmaking is no longer a male-dominated space; more and more female filmmakers are also making their mark.

Q. You were a theatre artiste much before entering Bollywood. How much do you think that experience has helped you as an actor? Do you think formal training is necessary when it comes to taking up acting as a career?

A. Anyone can be a good actor, if he or she is passionate about the craft and is receptive to positive criticism. You should know your weaknesses and find ways to overcome them. If you can do that, you don’t need to attend a formal school. But yes, I agree that a background in theatre helps, as you’ve already faced the audience and know how to be consistent as a performer, because stage is a live medium.

Q. We have mostly seen you in comic roles in mainstream Bollywood films. What makes you choose such roles?

A. I love to make people laugh. So every time I’m offered a comedy role, I promptly agree, if the part is good. Though I’ve played diverse roles in my career and made films of different genres, people remember me mostly for my comedy portrayals, which I feel proud of.

Q. Biopics are trending these days in Hindi cinema. What are your thoughts on this genre?

A. I think it’s great. Researching about real-life heroes and showcasing their journeys on screen is a great idea. For instance, films on Milkha Singh, Mary Kom, Sandeep Singh and Neerja Bhanot and so on deserved to be told. I’m glad that I was part of the Sandeep Singh biopic, Soorma [2018], and would love to do more such films. In fact, my upcoming project, Sitapur, which I’m directing currently in Uttar Pradesh, is a biopic too. It’s a story of a farmer named Bharat Lal from a village in Uttar Pradesh who is declared dead on paper, because of his relatives who seek the help of a corrupt official to snatch his piece of land.

Q. You started out as an actor, then became a producer and then director. How did this shift happen?

A. I think filmmaking cannot be seen in dissection. An actor is capable of thinking from a director’s point of view and vice versa. For me, being an actor, producer and director is a natural progression, and something I don’t need to shift gears for.

Q. As an actor, what parameters do you consider before signing a film? Is it the cast, the script or your role in it?

A. Throughout my four-decade-long career, I believe in just one philosophy: content is king. If a script is good and I have a reasonable role to play, I take it up. Of course, when you work with friends, it gets better. But I also like to work with new actors and filmmakers. Because if you don’t do that, how will you make new friends?

Q. What is more important to you, box office success or positive response from the critics?

A. In my opinion, both are equally important. You cannot choose one. If your films don’t rake in the moolah at the box office, your credibility as an actor and self-confidence go for a toss. On the other hand, I feel criticism helps you grow. While the opinion of critics matters to me, I always make sure that I introspect to decide whether I’m being criticised judiciously or not.

Q. Many mainstream actors are moving towards the digital space with web series. Are you open to experimenting with such a platform?

A. Sure, why not? For actors, mediums shouldn’t matter. In fact, by delving into more and more mediums, you get more opportunities to stay connected with your fans. If I’m offered a good web series, I would certainly give it a shot.

Q. It has been almost four decades for you in the film industry. How would you describe this journey?

A. It has been enriching. I’ve done some great roles, backed some good movies and made some amazing friends. Aur kya chahiye?Abhi bahut lamba safar baaki hai. [What else does one want? A long road lies ahead.]

Q. What are you working on next?

A. I’m looking forward to my upcoming film with Salman Khan, Bharat. We had a great time shooting for it. Also, my production house, The SatishKaushik Entertainment, is very active now. We will have four productions this year. We are also excited about our new production, Kaagaz, which is close to my heart. It stars Pankaj Tripathi and Monal Gajjar. The film is being produced by Shashi Kaushik and Nishant Kaushik. Last year, our film A Billion Colour Story [2016], directed by N. Padmakumar, won nearly 11 international awards.