‘Jai Hind: The Red Fort Sound & Light Show’ does a good job of reinforcing Dalmia Bharat’s commitment towards nation building and celebrating India’s incredible cultural heritage.

When I spoke to Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director, Dalmia Bharat Limited back in March last year on the sidelines of ‘Red Fort Festival – Bharat Bhagya Vidhata,’ he had said, “We have come a long way from being bestowed the honour of being Red Fort’s Monument Mitra, to conceptualising and making our pathbreaking initiative ‘Red Fort Festival – Bharat Bhagya Vidhata’ a resounding success. We are grateful to Hon’ble Prime Minister, Modiji, and the Government of India for giving us this opportunity to share our rich cultural history and heritage on a world stage such as the Red Fort and to enable the sustenance for our communities by creating job opportunities. We will continue to serve our country in the best way possible.” Fast forward to 10th January ‘23, the new immersive sound & light show titled ‘Jai Hind’ gets inaugurated by the Home Minister of India Sh. Amit Shah at the historic Red Fort.

‘Jai Hind – The Red Fort Sound & Light Show’ does a good job of reinforcing Dalmia Bharat’s commitment towards nation building and celebrating India’s incredible cultural heritage. “Jai Hind is the first Sound and Light show ever to showcase live actors and hi-tech projection mapping technology at a heritage site. I invite schools and college students, government departments and all the residents and tourists of Delhi to watch this world class production. We thank the Hon’ble Home Minister for inaugurating Jai Hind – The Red Fort Sound & Light Show,” rejoices Dalmia. Resplendent with charming puppetry, live action, dance, and music, the show is a dramatic presentation of Indian history and valor is narrated by the one and only Amitabh Bachchan as WAQT and is a walkthrough experience staged at the 3 most prominent locations at Red Fort viz. Naubat Khana, Diwan-e-Aam, and Diwan-e-Khas.

The grand spectacle brings to life key episodes from India’s history including the war of succession between the Mughal princes Dara Shikoh and Aurangzeb, the rise of the Marathas, the 1857 War of Independence, the rise of the Indian National Army and the INA trials, the fight for Independence and India’s continuing progress over the past 75 years. The hour long show will be available for public viewing from Jan 17, 2023. Daily there will be two shows (i.e. from Tuesday to Sunday). The Hindi show will be held every evening at 6 PM, which will be followed by the English show at 7:30 PM.

The Red Fort Sound & Light Show is the third major experience introduced by Dalmia Bharat at Red Fort. In July 2022, Dalmia Bharat launched the Red Fort Centre. The Red Fort Centre is housed in a 19th century British barrack and provides visitors a walkthrough of the Red Fort before they go and see the actual fort. The various attractions at the Red Fort Centre include a museum on the first floor covering 9 main locations of Red Fort, a 360° immersive show, an augmented reality photography zone, a cafeteria, and a souvenir shop. In the words of Puneet Dalmia, “The Red Fort Centre aims to provide a first-hand understanding of how the transformation and history of Delhi and the majestic monument’s grand opulence have left a mark. We are hopeful that our nation-building efforts will lead to greater awareness about our country’s rich heritage and we also look forward to giving back to the community through multiple facets including employment generation that this endeavour is creating.”

Last month, Dalmia Bharat also introduced ‘Matrubhumi – Projection Mapping Show.’ Every evening there are 3 shows of 30 minutes duration each, with the first one starting at 6:00 PM. The show beautifully captures the journey of India over 5,000 years through projection mapping and laser on the front facade of the Red Fort, taking us on a fascinating walk down the history lane through the ancient Harappan civilization and the Vedic age, dynasties like the Mauryas, Cholas and Guptas and how India has excelled in the field of spirituality, philosophy, mathematics, science and economics. The show succeeds in enthralling the Indian audiences, stirring a sense of patriotic fervor, making them feel proud about the ‘indestructible spirit’ of our Matrubhumi and its people.