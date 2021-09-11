New Delhi: Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) announced KLF Book Awards 2020-21 in various categories — Non-fiction Book, Fiction book, Poetry Book , Hindi Book, Book in Translation, Bhasa First Book, Business Book, Strategic Affairs Book, Environmental Book , Biography/Autobiography Book , Children Book, Sports Book, Life Style and Emerging Trend Books & others. The books were selected from books submitted by publishers all across the categories. The winner will be felicitated and awarded during the annual KLF which is scheduled to be held on December 10, 11, 12, 2021 at Bhubaneswar.

Literature is not just the reflection of the broader society and a messenger for a better future. It is also about a deep catharsis for the human soul. Covid-19 showed our vulnerability, helplessness and at the same time solidarity to fight it together. To celebrate this spirit of life KLF 2021 engages with thought provoking ideas and the resilient human spirit. Apart from several dedicated sessions on contemporary debates and discourses in the public sphere, the newly launched KLF Book Awards will add significant value to spread ideas while at the same time intends to redefine and contribute to the Literary Culture of India and the world.

KLF is one of the most coveted international literary festivals annually held at Bhubaneswar of Odisha, an eastern part of India. Besides the annual program under the aegis of KLF, it has three other popular festivals in its fold: Mystic Kalinga Festival, Kandhamal Literary Festival, Maithili Literary Festival. Annual Kalinga Literary Festival and Mystic Kalinga Festival celebrates the creative spirit of India and commemorates the literary diversity it offers, bringing it in conversation with the best minds in the world of literature within and outside of Odisha and India. Authors, academics, policymakers, literary cultural, political and social activists, lawmakers, government officials, corporate leaders, spiritual thinkers, students and people from all walks of life immerse in the vibrant atmosphere of the festival and exchange opinions on their favourite authors and works. Kandhamal Literary Festival is a unique initiative from KLF for mainstreaming tribal literature—and thus expanding its reach and fame across the world. It is well-celebrated for keeping a democratic feature never seen earlier with any other literary festivals, at the grassroot, it is making desirable changes through positive creative interventions.

As the world gripped through the unprecedented crisis with an outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the most severe operational disruptions made it impossible to organise the literary festival physically. In such a testing phase, KLF started a virtual talk series “Bhava Samvad”. KLF Bhava Samvad through about 300-sessions so far, has hosted the most illustrious writers, policymakers, socio-cultural influencers and best creative minds to keep the culture of idea-exchanges fostering. As widely recognised, KLF Bhava Samvad is undoubtedly the most impactful and engaging virtual literary idea platform in India.

Over the years, KLF has emerged as an Annual Flagship Program in the literary-cultural calendar of India with an unwavering focus to rekindle the bearing with literature and foster the culture of reading and writing, overlooking any artificially created hurdles. It offers a democratic international platform with a global appeal and bridges the gap between literature in English and other Indian languages, supremely rich with their literatures. KLF Book Awards, established by KLF in 2021 opens up the opportunities to identify, recognise, acknowledge, encourage and honour the literary talents across genres, for both established and new writers. The objective has been to shape the future literary icons. During the KLF Annual Program at Bhubaneswar (December 10-12, 2021), KLF Book Awards will be conferred based on the recommendations by an independent Award Jury.