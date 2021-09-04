Kanha!

Black darling of Vrindavan!

They are celebrating Your birthday today

They have washed You

with scented waters

Dressing You in that favourite

yellow silk

Adorning your head

with a nodding peacock feather

They gave you butter in one hand

flute in the other

In golden vessels

Food comes for you

Happy birthday Krishna!

as women sing bhajans

around You

I know you, Kanha

You have always loved beauty

especially in women

The food they give you

Leaves you longing

For Ma Yashoda’s fingers

Feeding your mouth

Her stories, feeding your ears

The flute you hold

missed you so much

Its throat blocked

with unshed tears

There is no space

on Your golden crown

To fix something

as lowly, to them

as a peacock feather

I know the fragrance of your body

The flowers in your Vanamala

Sending out the delights of smells

The way expat children

send home money

to parents back home

I know to undrape and drape

Your yellow silk expertly

So that none can say

You have been frolicking

With me by the Yamuna, all night

When the Moon conspired

To keep away from our trysts

Krishna!

They are celebrating Your birthday

Today

My Kanha, I have clasped

Eternity in You

The very same Eternity

You found and lost

In kingdoms and palaces

Far away

From our Heaven, this village

where everything, everybody belongs to You

The way the way You

belong to us.

They prefix my name to Yours

Radhey Shyam, Radhey Shyam!

I, who daily

Hourly

celebrate Your Life

Your Radhika

—Lakshmi Bayi