Aruna, an International Hospitality Writer, has spent a large part of her career working with some of the finest, globally recognized five star hotels. The Book chronicles several of Aruna’s engrossing encounters with a gamut of celebrities within the haloed precincts of those hotels. From the Dhak Dhak Girl of Bollywood Madhuri Dixit saying I am Sorry to Aruna to Sanjay Dutt saying I Love You. From Hrithik Roshan fooling a City Editor together with Aruna to dreaded Bollywood villains Gulshan Grover and Ranjeet, coming to Aruna’s rescue!

As a four year old, growing up in the verdant Doon Valley, Aruna would prance about the garden while the great sitar maestro Vilayat Khan held his music soirees. Who knew that would set the shape of things to follow. By the time she began working with hotels Aruna had stars from Bollywood and Hollywood orbiting her galaxy.

Funny, thrilling and heart-warming in equal measure, Aruna vividly recounts cherished memories of when Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan gave her a personal concert, Kapil Dev bowled her over and what it is to actually shake Sunny Deol’s Dhai Kilo Ka Haath amongst many other equally endearing incidents involving Jackie Shroff, Dimple Kapadia, Ruskin Bond, Sharmila Tagore, Maneka Gandhi, Kiran Bedi, Khushwant Singh and several others, in this collector’s edition.The Foreword for this enchanting Memoir has been written by the famous Master Storyteller, Ruskin Bond, who calls this unique recollection “Immensely readable.” Hotel Adventures with the Stars is L. Aruna Dhir’s third Book, but her Debut Non-fiction. In less than 24 hours of its pre-order link being put up, “Hotel Adventures with the Stars” debuted at the #2 spot on the Hot New Releases and at #25 spot on the Bestseller List of Biographies, Autobiographies and True Accounts!

Hotel Adventures with the Stars has received exceptionally noteworthy endorsements from a string of superstars.

* “Lucid, Witty & Engrossing…Aruna’s sharp writing makes this book a captivating read!” says Jackie Shroff.

* “L. Aruna Dhir is an extremely engaging writer. She involves you in her stories and entrances you with her beautiful writing!” affirms Dr. Kiran Bedi.

* “I loved reading bits out of Aruna’s book. They were authentic and true to what I remember. Definitely interesting reading,” says Kapil Dev.