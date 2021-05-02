Yes

I have waited through

All these days of battle

And nights of hunger

When I pined for you

Fantasised your saying yes to me

In so many ways

That it brought to a smile

To my lips yearning to touch

You chastely

And many times hear with passion

You whisper “Mahisha”

My name

Sounding so good, so right

in that voice

I forget the wounds you gave me

Both physical and mental

I have only this love to give you

My own self to give you

Yes, I can battle more

Conquer kingdoms for you

Or die in the attempt

But

You are not interested

and try to persuade me

to leave

I can leave Indra’s kingdom

With no regret

Crown him king with my own hands

That no one will rise against him

Deeming him to be

Mahisha’s man.

But You I cannot leave

Easier to leave this body

For the devas to mutilate

They are not scared at all

Of the dead me

You know that my life may exit

But not my love for you.

Let me face the Truth

However harsh it may be

You will not come to me

I see a change in Your

breathing

The fragrance of Your scent

Intoxicates me to ecstasy

I have run out of hope

My dream that you will one day

Love me, dies on my open eyes

At the dawn lightening

the east

I shall throw myself

On Your myriad weapons

jumpstart my death

Hoping for another birth

With you

Coming sooner

with my exit from this one

Mahisha will always love You

even though he can no longer wait for you

this birth.

—Lakshmi Bayi