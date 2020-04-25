We went under quarantine much before the lockdown was announced, as a precautionary measure. The first three to four days were really overwhelming, as suddenly out of nowhere all of us are put together under the same roof for such a long time. So, we planned accordingly and sat down with each other. We started engaging in activities that we hadn’t done before. It is a little difficult, as none of us, in fact no one likes being confined in such a manner. But having said that, I believe that we need to understand the present condition. It is of utmost importance that we stay indoors to save ourselves and others. And, for me, the real issue will emerge now, as my daughter’s birthday is coming, which we probably will have to celebrate by being without her friends.There aren’t any personal anecdotes as such, but I have always observed people and have tried to weave around stories. I find people very fascinating and my attempt is to be honest to my characters and embrace their flaws. The story making is all fictional, in the Lockdown Tales but somewhere or the other, it is a moment lived in all their lives. It is almost as if I am living all these lives in my fictional world.

Q. In almost all of your creations, be it your first book “I Promise”, or “The Lockdown Tales”, your characters are very real and nuanced, where do you draw your inspiration from?

A. I wrote “I Promise” when I was 19, and it was later published into a book, but I have always felt that one can live their whole lives through different characters. It is a world that I have created and I can dictate. My inspirations are the people I have seen and grown up with, I come from a middle-class background and that’s what reflected in my stories—the realities of people. The way they go about the humdrums of their daily lives and the quirks and challenges they face.

Q. As a writer, what changes would you like to see in the ay Bollywood stories are being written?

A. A change that I want to see per say, is a change in the mindset of people at both ends. The ones writing and the ones receiving that content need to reflect more on their mindset. We are making lovely cinema these days and people are taking risks and touching upon topics that were considered taboo, a few years ago. We are breaking stereotypes and are questioning norms set by the society. The way women characters are written has changed, slightly for the better. There are a lot of female oriented films coming out. But this is not enough. We are half of the population and we have more stories to tell. There is an imminent need to talk about transgender people and their stories. The quote unquote “other” genders deserve a rightful place in our discussions. So that narrative needs to be out there. As an industry, that has the power to influence the way people perceive things, I really feel we can do better.

And when I talk about female characters, I really want real stories to be written. The dilemmas faced by them, the flaws they have and the struggles they have faced. Of course, we have and should have empowering stories but I feel we can bring in other dimensions too. Not every character has to be a hero or inspire people, sometimes we just need to write and observe them for the person they are. We women have happy days too and there can be fun characters written about us too. We need to cherish our imperfections and make them a part of the mainstream narrative.