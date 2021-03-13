Mahabalipuram

There were four stately temples in me the sea

dedicated by four warriors

No longer can I remember

which Deities lived there

The stonework was delicate

looking like pure lace

The wind and the Sun ran through them

As children do

during the summer holidays

The ocean lay supplicating

foam fingers folded, interlinked

Only the sand was a cautious

That much of humility

was a womb in which nestled

a sudden attack

The grainy murmur of the beach

sounded like a gritty prophecy

coming true

Like crocodile tears, the salty brine

Drowned those four temples, one by one

Now I remain

The fifth temple,

The last one on this shore

Tourists come gape at me

Smearing my rocky outside

With sticky hands

Thankfully they no longer pee

Into the crevices

The resident Gods are silent

They seem not to mind

Soon

the sea will swallow

this great construct of people long gone

Yes, in me the sea will settle five drowned

residences of Divinities

I shall bloat a little more

Something the buoyant waters

Will conceal in its dark depths

Waiting to drown

And then create

Yet another Universe

just like yours and mine—Lakshmi Bayi