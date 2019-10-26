Dangal’s unprecedented success has given rise to several cinematic offshoots in the recent years such as Pataakha, Chorriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti, Mukkabaaz, and Soorma. Saand Ki Aankh is the latest in the series. Tushar Hiranandani’s directorial debut, the film is based on the lives of sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. It stars Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu, Viineet Kumar, and Prakash Jha in pivotal roles. Saand Ki Aankh is produced by Anurag Kashyap, Reliance Entertainment and Nidhi Parmar.

Saand Ki Aankh got engulfed in a rather strange controversy after the launch of its trailer last month. Taapsee and Bhumi, who essay the parts of Prakashi and Chandro (both are supposed to be older than 60), respectively, are still in their early 30s. The peculiar casting in the film elicited strong responses from several veteran actors in the industry. “I love both these actors honestly but I mean why? I get there is something called box office draw but then why make a film on 60-year-olds if you can’t cast the real ones?” Razdan had protested. “They feel safe at the box office with young actors or stars. They don’t want us because we don’t have any market, but I am sure they both are talented, so they give justice to the role,” Pahwa had said. Also, Neena Gupta had tweeted about the need to cast age-appropriate actors.

Now, playing a character much older than one’s age for the most part is all about getting the body language, mannerisms, and voice right. Prosthetics can only add to it but they can’t do much on their own. Sadly, Taapsee and Bhumi demonstrate how over-dependence on prosthetics can go wrong in so many ways. In order to understand how terribly wrong it goes for both Taapsee and Bhumi one needs to closely observe those instances when actors got it spot on. Here one is reminded of Anupam Kher in Saaransh, Kamal Haasan in Indian, Tilda Swinton in The Grand Budapest Hotel, Cate Blanchett and Brad Pitt in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Dustin Hoffman in Little Big Man, and Robert De Niro in Once Upon a Time in America.

In the recent times, Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra too succeeded in pulling it off in Pataakha. Also, to appreciate this further, let’s consider a scene in Saand Ki Aankh. It’s the scene wherein veteran actor Kavita Vaid finally reveals herself, emerging out of the ghoonghat for the first time in the movie. The thing about Vaid is that she simply looks the part but Taapsee and Bhumi don’t and that’s the rub. One feels this even more when the real Chandro and Prakashi Tomar appear at the end. However, the film’s subject is quite relevant and the story is told well for the most part. Perhaps, what Saand Ki Aankh needed to hit the bullseye was better casting.