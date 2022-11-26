How much easier could life have been if it came with some instructions and formulas? Ever wondered what the rules are to swear by for success and happiness?

In this book, Mahendra Ranga talks about the ‘sutras’ for a successful and happy life. Sharing his experiences from his career, he has added his own insight about the key factors that can make the complex process of understanding life’s way easy.

“Morning Musings” talks about a variety of topics concerned with daily life, from communication to handling fear to being positive and time management, etc. At the beginning of the book, the author sets out by sharing his thoughts on the importance of everyday communication and ensures to make his point familiar to the readers. He has shared 16 factors that influence effective communication. His golden rule of communication is “to minimise assumptions and presumptions.”

A crucial addition to the index is “handling fear” and “handling the past.” When no one talks about these factors, they take up a major part of our everyday lives. Mahendra Ranga draws from his personal experience and his intuitive wisdom to inspire young professionals to be positive, responsible, and proactive, practice the power of self-belief, overcome fears, and prioritize their emotional wellness.

Another relevant topic that I liked is ‘The Power of Action’. People generally think a lot and rarely take any action considering their dreams and goals. The line from this post that will hit you hard is- “We are not what we think; we are what we do.”

He summarises this chapter as – ‘our destiny is shaped by our actions’. The chapter which got settled in my mind is ‘The Art of Decision Making and Our Destiny’. The author has disagreed with the prevailing notion that everything is pre-ordained or pre-destined. He adds that if everything is pre-decided, then what is the purpose of all our actions? “ “Our decisions are the building blocks of our destiny”- this statement can save us from the misery that comes from thinking about what will happen in the future. The future depends on what we do today.

Now as a person with a happy personality, I won’t be doing justice to the book if I don’t mention my favorite chapter-’The Pursuit of Happiness’. By this time, thousands of books have been written on happiness. The whole discourse of Buddha is about eliminating suffering and being happy. The author explains the concept of happiness- “Happiness is an emotion and not any destination.” He explains various aspects of our lives that are responsible for making us happy, like family life, a source of job, positive emotions, health, etc. This can be an eye-opening chapter for people who are going through some rough phase and think that happiness is some far-fetched goal. As I have read in a number of self-help books most authors focus on mental health and forget about physical health.

But Mahendra Ranga has equally focused on physical health in the chapter called ‘Health Management. ‘He has laid emphasis on the importance of overall health management through factors like exercise, sleep, general hygiene, social health, and mental health. Health is an important reason to be happy which we tend to ignore.

The author mentions the famous saying of Napoleon Bonaparte in the lesson on leadership- “A leader is a dealer in hope.” He also addresses the power of self-belief. To highlight the importance of self-belief, he uses an example from Mahabharata, when Lord Krishna asked Shalya, Karn’s charioteer, to regularly mention to him that he will not be able to vanquish Arjuna. The Lord knew about the power of self-belief more than anyone else. As the author quoted Henry Ford saying, “Whether you think you can or think you can’t you’re right.” His mention of success is what the younger generation needs to read. He mentions success is a sense of purpose. It is loving yourself and inspiring others. His take on ‘Time Management’ is worth reading as he explains the concept of time management through various sub-factors like time audits, to-do lists, prioritization, planning for the day, starting early, etc.

The book includes important lessons on discipline, being grateful, self-deception, networking, procrastination, etc. This book will help you get a clear insight of the important factors in your life and it will help you get rid of the trash thoughts from your mind.

The writing is in such a way that it is easy to understand. It is an easy-flowing book and didn’t require much effort to read. The writing made me look forward to another opportunity to read. The message is loud and clear. It is a beginner-friendly read. It can add to your journey on the path of happiness and self-belief with its distilled wisdom that you can use to transform your life. I must say that this beautifully written and thought-provoking book is worth adding to your bookshelf.

As the title suggests, ‘Morning Musings- Sutras for Success and Happiness’, the book is a collection of lessons that will help you move forward on your path to happiness and success. The best quality of the book, according to me, would be the simple and easy English and the relatability. Overall, I feel it is an easy book for beginners. If you are not an avid reader, then this book can provide you with quick insight and deliver quick help.

Although there are numerous books in the genre of self-help, and I have read a number of them, I won’t be sugarcoating if I say that this book is the easiest read for the masses. Ranga has closely understood the plight of the new generation and has taught the lessons like a teacher. He has an amazing way of explaining everything in the simplest of terms.

I would rate the book 4.5/5