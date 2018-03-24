Indian Pollution Control Association (IPCA) launched its project SORT—Segregation of Organic Waste for Recycling & Treatment—at the Sunshine Helios housing society in Noida on 16 March. The project has been initiated as a step towards source segregation of organic waste and to procure compost from the wet waste using a mechanical device—Aerobin. (It is an organic waste converter device. It converts organic waste into compost within 40 days).

As our landfill sites are over burdened with the waste and have been creating many problems like soil pollution, water pollution and global warming, IPCA in collaboration with SLMT (Swarn Lata Motherson Trust) has come forward with this innovative technology project SORT to solve the problem of solid waste management. Wet waste has more potential to release greenhouse gases, and so is best dealt at source only. If the waste is properly segregated as wet and dry waste and wet waste is composted at home,it will not reach to landfill sites and green house gas emissions can be considerably reduced. This project has started in five societies—Sunshine Helios,Noida; Saket Dhaam, Noida; Indraprastha villa, Noida; SFS Flats, Mayur Vihar Phase-3,Delhi;New Friends Colony, Delhi—at initial stage and wants to go ahead and work towards making Delhi a zero waste city.

On the occasion of the launch Ashish Jain, Director, IPCA said “‘Creating best from the waste’ has been the motto of IPCA. With this initiative, we have taken a step forward in working towards Swacch Bharat movement started by our honourable Prime Minister. We want to make the citizens aware that a good combination of technology and positive mindset, can create a cleaner, healthier tomorrow for our future generations.”

The Indian Pollution Control Association (IPCA) is not-for-profit, non-government organisation (NGO) registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860, Foreign Contribution Registration Act and Section 80 G of the Income Tax Act and entitled with Central Pollution Control Board at national level.

IPCA comprises of a multi-faceted group of environmentally conscious individuals who are from the business, legislative, legal, engineering, finance, energy and environmental sectors.