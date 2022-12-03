Gautaam Borah, a senior management professional and the author of the widely acclaimed book ‘Monetising Innovation’, launched his new book ‘Nalanda – Until we meet again’ recently.

The book was launched by legendary writer Ruskin Bond.

With his new book, Gautaam delivers a movie like experience that includes action, adventure, romance, passion, grit & intuition and mystery. The book will lead you to travel through all these in a jaw dropping race.

‘Nalanda- until we meet again’ is a gripping story of romance, vengeance, and an age-old mystery. It’s a story of Neil and Aanchal. Neil meets Aanchal at the iconic University of Oxford and they fall in love. Back in India, Aanchal joins an NGO and Neil a telecom company. Neil is propelled into a ruthless journey when he becomes a victim of corporate politics. Aanchal’s politician father charters a different path for her and she disappears. A stunning revelation from a mysterious sage puts Neil at the crossroads of a century-old mystery Neil needs to take up a journey to Nalanda to complete a larger task to bring Aanchal back in his life.

Can Neil accomplish this? Will Aanchal come back? A breathtaking race stretched across centuries from Oxford to Nalanda. Readers will witness how a love story turns into a mind-bending tale.

“Nalanda offers lot more. Like love, mystery, corporate politics, time travel, karma, explicitness & crime. There is so much happening in so little time that one would have hardly any time to reflect. Nalanda does it for you and to your contentment in a breathtaking race.” Gautaam Borah, author of the book says.

During the launch, Ruskin Bond praised the book and urged the people to read it. He said, “Nalanda can become a movie and touches upon the aspect of life where one come across elements like search, adventure, love, crime, loss, happiness, time, intuition, the unknown, etc.”