If love was just that thing communicated in silence
A sculpture
made of dewdrops and dreams
And tears kissed away gently
With butterfly wings
before hurt became an issue
Before the first tingling
touch which awakens
a thousand fresh Universes
made just for us
Then we never loved
If love was that which locked us
Instantly
In a bubble of engagement
Our stance
that of adversaries
While our eyes say something different
My giving you all that was mine
Asking you for the one thing
sought in return, something
which was not yours to give
If the wound to the heart is deeper
Than the one to the body
Haemorrhaging blood
and dreams with equal intensity
Then no one has loved like us
No on
has loved like us.
Mahisha