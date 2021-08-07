Karamele, launched in 2018 for healthy cakes and muffins, has expanded to include breads, cookies as well as healthy versions of ice-creams, pizza bases.

When she was studying to be a nutritionist at King’s College London, Kanupriya Khanna’s mother was diagnosed with gluten and dairy intolerance. She began researching to formulate a diet that would meet her mother’s nutritional needs and cravings. This knowledge led to the launch of Karamele in 2018 for healthy cakes and muffins, which has since expanded to include breads, cookies and granolas, as well as healthy versions of ice-creams, pizza bases and cakes. In this exclusive chat with The Sunday Guardian, she talks about her unique brand of healthy goodies, Karamele.

Excerpts from the interview:

Q. When did you begin Karamele and what was your vision for it?

A. My mother’s food allergies led to me discovering Quinoa, soya milk and soya yogurt – ingredients that provide nutrition and fill the void of normal dairy products. However, the experimentation with these ingredients in my own kitchen happened with the birth of my daughter and later my son, both of whom were allergic to eggs, yeast, berries, and a few other foods. I was keen to offer them a childhood filled with a variety of eggless food that would be second to none. I also began experimenting with alternatives to refined flour and sugar to replace traditional desserts.

Though necessity forced me to innovate, I took pleasure in helping multitudes of people in their quest to live healthier lives. Karamele’s range of desserts and snacks are devoid of preservatives and artificial flavourings, and include breads, cakes, muffins, cookies, and granola, among other offerings. These products are rich in calcium, fibre, iron, and anti-oxidants.

I pride myself on using healthy variants like almond flour, oat flour, quinoa flour, sorghum flour, jaggery, honey and others, in a way that these ingredients are not even discernible in the final product! Our packaging is also of the highest standard. We are not a mass producer but a partner in your choice of life.

Q. Please tell us about your journey in this nutrition space so far?

A. I always wanted to pursue a career in healthcare. After completing my Masters in Dietetics from SNDT University in Mumbai I worked at leading healthcare establishments of the country, before going to King’s, for a second Masters Degree in Nutrition. Upon my return, I joined Fortis La Femme in New Delhi, as the Chief Dietician.

Over the years, I realised that there was a need for a platform that pioneered the science of healthy eating, using fresh ingredients and foods that are easily available, which is why I launched Karamele.

Q. When and how did you choose to expand to such a wide range of products?

A. I never wanted to restrict myself to desserts because I am passionate about healthy eating. So once the desserts were perfected, in 2019 we launched our granolas and almond-walnut flour cookies followed by breads in August 2020. This is because Karamele is meant to be a lifestyle choice – we aim to provide healthier options of the ‘daily consumables’ that people crave and which are an integral part of their lives.

Q. What is your signature product and why do you think it is popular?

A. In every range we have a signature creation – in our range of cakes it is the Nuttily Quinoa made with Quinoa flour, almonds, walnuts and our signature spice mix. Everyone’s favourite Granola at Karamele is Jaggery Quinoa breakfast mix, while our Ginger & Honey Cookies are also popular.

People love our breads because they are delicious, soft, high in protein, fibre, B vitamins, magnesium and low in glycaemic load. Of these, the crowning glory is the Sourdough which is free from any additives like potato starch, arrowroot starch, tapioca starch, corn flour, xanthum gum, and guar gum.

Q. Tell us the story behind the name?

A. Most names have a story, ours had a vision. We wanted to have a brand name that people could connect with and know that this is their route to a healthier life.

Gooey and sweet Caramel is an indulgence and Karamele maintains that promise of satisfying cravings but with the addition of Sr. Consulting Nutritionist and Dietician Kanupriya’s scientific innovation.

Q. How did you overcome the difficulties of the pandemic?

A. The first wave was tough as my husband and I were hospitalised for a week with Covid-19, but we were blessed to have great healthcare available to us. Production was shut for three weeks and after complete sanitisation and disinfection we relaunched the kitchen. This had me prepared for the second wave where I worked with limited staff. Equally important is the health of our staff and so we ensured that they were not commuting during the peak, we got them vaccinated and rostered the manning of our kitchen.

Q. Please share some of the most rewarding moments of your professional journey so far?

A. Personally, being able to cater to the dietary needs of my family members, has been the most gratifying part of my professional journey. There have been other rewarding moments too, such as when a patient called a few weeks before an overseas trip, stating her food allergies were acting up and she needed urgent help to be able to travel. While I counselled her on nutrition, she opted for Karamele products to satisfy her cravings and even carried our cookies for the trip!

Q. Any limited edition seasonal offerings that Karamele has at the moment?

A. We’re in the process of launching our new products for Rakhi, keeping our younger patrons in mind. The range will include doughnuts that are baked not fried, gluten free and vegan.

Q. Where do you retail your products? Are they available only in Delhi-NCR?

A. Karamele products are freshly made and our entire range is available throughout Delhi-NCR. We also ship our granolas and cookies across India.

Patrons can order on our Whatsapp number 9318390897 till our e-commerce web site is launched. We are also listed on delivery platforms like Zomato and Swiggy, but it is best to order from us directly.

