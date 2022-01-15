Do you seek to know me O Shankara?

I am the very rock

on which I fall gently as snow

forming your cold footstool

I am those snakes you wear

As serpentine jewellery around you

I am your anklet

the rhythm you dance to

I am your very dance

that womb of stillness

from which all your movement is born

I am your body

The sweat which flows on you

from within the heat in you

I am your dreadlocks

damp with pure river water

skulking within

Seeking your leave

to flow into the ever waiting arms

of the Ocean whose waves form out

Your name

Om namah Shivaayah

I am born deathless

Yet

am Death more vital than Life

I am male, female and all in between

O Shiva!

You seek to know me

I am that choreographer

who designed each baby footstep

You try out on my bosom

I am your Shakthi

You seek me

but I am in you

My dancing Lord of Destruction

How will you contain the answer

to the question you ask in silence

As I respond to you with that dance?— Lakshmi Bayi