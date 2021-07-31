I sort out my luggage before this trip

The bookshelves of knowledge

I no longer have any need for

The bundles of love

Tied up with kisses

The friends with whom I laughed

And fell silent on mountain hikes

while I puffed and panted up

For the view, the neighbourhood of stars

Those precious ones with different

smiles and sadness, the skies wore

like designer outfits

I no longer seek the fairy dust

the world sprinkles

With strobe lights

flashing approval

I no longer seek remote corners

to sit and meditate

I have myself become

the cold snow mountain

the desert heat

trapped in shifting sands

As the wind riffles through

seeking liquid lava in the grains

Your silver hair is a rope I cling on to

as you take me water skiing

while tsunamis roll away

from the beach, leaving decoy wavelets

You take me to the heart of the ocean

Where the foam is black

In the brine, white and heaving

I prove my infidelity to life

Yet, refuse to drown

Chaste women far better than I

have entered and exited

fire pyres, unscathed

Their reputation glowing

down darkened generations

There in the valley of waves

we lie, I inhale the sweat gathered

under the curve of your breast

You are the femme fatale

making those who love you

Into gibbering idiots

who remember nothing

save the downward sweeping

Of Your eyelashes, which fall

On the upward rushing of Your blush

You have made me a jigsaw puzzle

that only you can reassemble

On your footstool, where Gods lounge

Kali annihilate me

for this love will not go

Give me life by killing me

With your exquisite hands

You forever

my only love

. —Lakshmi Bayi