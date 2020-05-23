Ma Kali, everything was just You

And though people liked to refer to You

With different names

I learned my method of worship

Just by looking at the way You behave

Cradling the Veena on Your lap

Looking at it with such concentration

Gently bringing out a Universe of music

With just strings, string frets

You hefted a golden vessel

With only the right hand

Poured gold coins to devotees

Along with other blessings

Conducive for a good life on Earth

Your spouse looked on langourously

From His serpentine bed, fondly

You danced with Him

The “chill” to use today’s parlance

Male dancer Nataraja

The oceans, rivers, rains and all other

Water bodies formed from Your sweat

That appealed to me quite a bit

But when you held the killer Thrishul

The lazily turning Sunabha

Concealing its deadly destruction

In gentle whorls of Time

You look down with such love

On Mahisha gazing up at you

Nothing ungiven to You in his eyes

Nothing unclaimed from him by you

Let me too drape myself on Your feet

And do nothing else but stare at You

I seek no salvation, I seek

Only that look on Your face

That love

As you take what is already

Yours, but held in my body

Which is labelled my Life.

—Lakshmi Bayi