In 2016, P. V. Sindhu became the first Indian ever to win an Olympics silver medal in badminton, heralding a golden age of the sport in this country and setting a new benchmark for sportswomen around the world. She speaks to Bulbul Sharma about her record-breaking badminton career and her preparations for Tokyo 2020.

Q. You were only eight when you started playing badminton. To what extent did that early rendezvous with the game help you? And did your parents’ sporting background inspired you to take up badminton professionally?

A. In the beginning I would only play badminton for fun. Later on, I started playing more regularly and developed an interest in the game. So that’s how I started. But back then, I had not thought that I would be able to come this far. It was a step-by-step process and it all happened because of hard work, I would say. Everyone has immediate goals. It starts by playing for your state, and then you want to play the nationals and internationals. It was the same for me. And I have achieved a lot.

Yes, my parents’ background, as national-level volleyball players, helped me a lot. They would tell me a lot of things about sports. They also supported me a lot. Also, my daddy [P. V. Ramana] himself is an Arjuna awardee, so he knows all about sports. It is a good thing that he knows a lot and can guide me through… But it was because of my own interest that I came to badminton.

Q. What is your equation with your coach, Pullela Gopichand? And how’s the atmosphere at the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad, where you, along with many other champion players, train?

A. From the time I wasn’t even 10, I have been with Gopi Sir and it is good that there are a lot of players in Hyderabad who are doing really well. It is good that badminton as a sport is picking up and the players are doing well—not just men, but women badminton players are also doing very well. Especially after the Olympic wins in recent years badminton has become a popular game. People have started looking up to us for inspiration. More and more people have started playing badminton and are willing to take it up professionally.

Q. As you said, Indian sportswomen are doing very well. And this applies not just to badminton but to other sports as well. Do you think excelling at sports and performing on the world stage has become slightly easier for Indian women now?

A. Definitely, yes. Things are relatively better now. Early on, women were not supposed to do all this, but now they are coming out and proving themselves by doing well for the country in all sports. In wrestling and gymnastics, for example. Women have been doing well in all fields. Today, we are equal to men.

Q. Before your famous Rio Olympics win in 2016, did you ever face any sort of bias in the sporting world for being a woman?

A. No, I have never faced that.

Q. Do you think much about the games you have lost in the past? And do you regret any specific lost game that you wish you had played differently?

A. I look at my matches and learn from my mistakes. There are a couple of matches which I could have won but lost. So looking at past matches helps, because that’s how you learn.

I think there are a lot of matches that I think I could have played much better. But it depends, because sometimes you just can’t play and can’t give it your best. Sometimes you just tend to lose and come back much stronger by learning. But you don’t have to keep looking back. You have to understand that there are ups and downs, you lose and win matches. But you always have to take it in a very positive way.

Q. How intense does the atmosphere get on the badminton court for you when you are playing an international match?

A. When you are going to the court, you will have to give your hundred percent and it is going to be intense. The responsibilities and expectations are always there but when you are on court, you are on your own and you have to give your best. I feel that the players shouldn’t really be burdened with the expectations because people would always want you to win. Sometimes, you just can’t live up to their expectations. But if you play well and give your best, you will definitely do well.

Q. How do you deal with the pressure that comes from the high expectations people have from you?

A. You win and get a lot of confidence but the expectations are also set very high then. But sometimes, you can’t live up to those. It so happens at times that you play well but still you lose. You feel that you couldn’t give your best. But it is important to go on the court and stay calm and focused, and just play your game.

Q. Which match and opponent do you consider your toughest by far?

A. Nobody in particular, I would say. Because everybody has a different style of playing. It’s just that whoever plays better on match day becomes the winner. So I feel that everyone has a different strategy.

Q. What is your routine like when you are not participating in a tournament?

A. I normally practice in the morning and then I rest. In the evening, I practice again, because when we don’t have tournaments we basically have to prepare for tournaments. There is nothing like a rest period because there are tournaments happening continuously. On my rest days, I stay at home and spend time with my family.

Q. What are your expectations from the 2020 Olympics, to happen in Tokyo?

A. This year, in a couple of months, we will soon be starting our Olympic qualifiers. We all have to do well in that and I definitely want to give my best and my hundred percent. Before that there are other tournaments as well, like Super Series and World Championship. So I hope that I do well in those too.

Q. Are there any other tournaments that you are looking forward to this year?

A. There are a lot of tournaments. There is All England, World Championship and a couple of Super Series and I hope I win some of them.

Q. Moving away from the court, you recently walked the ramp for designer Juveca Panda’s footwear brand, Misfit Panda, at the Lakme Fashion Week. How was the experience?

A. It was really nice because it was my first Lakme Fashion Week. I am very happy about it. I, as a badminton player, felt very comfortable in shoes designed by Misfit Panda. It is a garden-themed collection and it was a good experience.