India is bustling with more than 1.3 billion people. There is a huge pressure on resources and sustainable living that is in turn leading to this country grappling with several environmental issues like air and water pollution, and those related to plastic and solid waste management. According to a WHO report, nine of the top 10 polluted cities in the world are in India. The Ganges is among the 10 most polluted rivers in the world. Notably, India lost an average of 63 football fields worth of forest land every day between 2014 and 2017. The country produces almost 1,00,000 metric tonnes of waste every day. There is an urgent need for us to find long-term sustainable solutions.

Recognising the problem, Discovery Channel, India’s leading destination for factual entertainment, has released a four-part original docu-series Planet Healers featuring eight of India’s most promising environment friendly start-ups, who are innovating ways to pave a path to a sustainable tomorrow. The show has garnered traction from marquee advertisers—Cars24.com that has come on board as an Associate sponsor while 100 Pipers and Housing.com have come on board as Co-Powered by Sponsors. To be hosted by Bollywood actor, Jim Sarbh, the series will deep dive into the journey of how these start-ups are working out innovative technology led solutions to environmental hazards faced by our country. This first of its kind series premiered on Friday at 7 pm on Discovery Channel and Discovery HD World.

The selected start-ups are focused on multiple issues. For example, Farm2Energy claims to have found a solution to use stubble—burning of stubble burning creates air pollution crisis in Northern India every winter. Absolute Water converts 17 lakh litres of sewage water into drinking water every day while Saahas Zero Waste specialises in treating and recycling waste without disturbing the ecosystem. NaMo E Waste is working towards not just recycling but also ensuring safe disposal of e-waste. Afforest creates natural, wild, maintenance free, native forests using Miyawaki technique. Rudra converts plastic into poly fuel on the other hand Chakr Innovation has created world’s first retro-fit emission control device for diesel generators which can capture over 90% of particulate matter emissions. Urban Kissan empowers people to grow their own safe, fresh and high-quality food with the help of Hydroponic farming technique.

“Planet Healers is not just a TV show; it is an attempt by Discovery to create mass awareness about environmental hazards faced by our country which will have significant long-term impact,” said, Zulfia Waris, Vice President, Premium & Digital networks, Discovery Communications India. “We have focused this series on individuals who have dedicated themselves to create innovative technology led solutions for the conservation and preservation of our planet. They are common people with uncommon ambitions and incredible self-belief who are making a difference.”

Speaking about the show, the host, Jim Sarbh said, “I don’t believe in the separation between mankind and nature. Mankind is nature. It is only natural, that nature would find a way to heal itself, through mankind. And so, it falls to us to create solutions and products that not only serve our purpose but also help save the environment. Discovery Channel’s Planet Healers will provide a look into how businesses can exist for more than just making profits, how they can help create a better and sustainable future.”