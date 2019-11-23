To celebrate Indian art and culture and promote art education for children’s overall development, a cultural programme called “Khilta Bachpan-Khilta Bharat” was organised by the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT), New Delhi, in collaboration with ChildFund India, on 21 November in New Delhi.

The event was attended by prominent dignitaries, including Nirupama Kotru, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Culture, Government of India; Neelam Makhijani, country director and CEO of ChildFund India; and Rishi Kumar Vashist, director in-charge at CCRT.

While addressing the gathering at the event, Nirupama Kotru said, “As parents, it is necessary to understand that a child needs to have an alternative outlet except for studies for their full growth. We should encourage them for whatever they are interested in as these days everybody is just after getting good marks in studies. Teachers and parents need to understand that involvement in any kind of art form or sports is very important for a child to have good mental health.”

Students from 150 government schools from Delhi and CCRT scholarship holders participated in various activities like, pottery and paper-art making, as well as music and dance.

A 12th standard student from a government school, Rohit, who played the guitar on stage, told Guardian 20, “Music helps me to concentrate. Initially, my parents were not supportive at all. I learned the guitar on my own by watching YouTube videos. Even teachers ignore it but I try to balance my passion for guitar with my studies.”

Satwika, a trained Odissi dancer and a CCRT scholar, performed with her partner Nikil Bora at the venue. She said, “I am here through ChildFund and they always encourage us to learn new art forms. My parents have been very supportive and my teachers too. I have been learning Odissi since I was four and it works for me as a stress-buster.”

One of the aims of the event was to promote the folk traditions and cultures of our country. It was with this idea in mind that the organisers had arranged for the screening of a documentary, entitled Jogi Singers of Haryana, directed by Sudhir K. Sharma; as well as the launch of a new book, Arrahnaama, by Vimal Kumar; both supported by the CCRT.

Neelam Makhijani, CEO of ChildFund India, appreciated CCRT’s support in helping to fulfil ChildFund’s vision of building “an India where children lead a dignified life and achieve their full potential”. She said, “Art is the most effective channel for creative expression, development and to influence young minds. Every child should have something in life beyond books and marks, which motivates him or her to become a good human being.”

Rishi Kumar Vashist, director in-charge at CCRT, said, “These children will make this world a better place to live for all of us by becoming responsible and sensitive citizens of this country due to art intervention.”