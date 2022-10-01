The exhibition is on 5 and 6 October at the Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Center, Delhi.

New Delhi: When one remembers the hidden memories and feelings behind a picture, the phrase “a picture is worth a thousand words” resonates strongly. Keeping this thought in mind, The Raghu Rai Center for Photography is hosting an exhibition of eight students’ works that spans all photographic genres, including street and documentary photography, landscapes, portraiture, photo tales, conceptual, fashion, and product photography. The exhibition is on 5 and 6 October, from 11:00 am to 6:30 pm at the Visual Arts Gallery–India Habitat Center, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi.

The exhibition will also showcase two photo stories: “India has its own Bull Run”, a photo story on the Khekra festival, by Jaiveer Singh Rathore, and “Sometimes a God”, a photo story on the Theyyam dance form, by Krishnan R. Menon.

The curator of the show, Nitin Rai, said, “The various genres of photography, including landscape, portrait, street, documentary, photojournalism, photo series, interior, architecture, fashion, and products–all done creatively. All these genres give students a bigger market for assignments and jobs. Though the Center is only 9 years old, students who have graduated from here are doing well. In this exhibition, we are showcasing the work of 8 young photographers.”

Adding to this, the mentor and master artist Raghu Rai emphasised how the center has been helping the budding photographers in their journey with an intense discussion between students and faculties. “Each year, we are pleased to pick up some refreshing, at times delightful, and serious work from each of them. The Center has been setting high standards in contemporary photography with hard work by a new breed of budding photographers,” he said.

Photographers like Amrita Sen, Arundhati Dutta, Sahaj Goyal, Jaiveer Singh Rathore, and others have produced some excellent work. Photographers use a variety of media, such as street photography, product or fashion photography, and so on, to display their creativity. The Raghu Rai Center for Photography is home to an outstanding campus with plenty of greenery. Young minds are guided and given an opportunity here to discover their inner potential through visual media and to be in touch with creativity internationally.