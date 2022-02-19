Five years after her big break in Sattwik Mohanty’s Ranchi Diaries (2017), Soundarya Sharma finds herself in limelight thanks to her association with the MX Player series Raktanchal wherein she essays the part of Roli Singh. The second season of the series was recently released on the platform. After pursuing Bachelor of Dental studies, Soundarya explored residency opportunities in a couple of hospitals in Delhi. It was during this time that she started auditioning that brought her to Mumbai.

In this interview, Soundarya Sharma talks about her association with the MX Player show Raktanchal, her character arc in Season 2, experience of working with veteran actors like Ashish Vidyarthi on the show, and her early acting struggle as an industry outsider, and her love for singing and racing cars.

Excerpts

Q. Tell us about your association with the MX Player series Raktanchal.

A. I play the part of a female protagonist named Roli Singh in both the seasons of Raktanchal. The series is based on true events and it is dripping with old world charm. Roli is a proverbial girl-next-door character. She is a simple homemaker who weaves her way into politics and crime because of circumstances she faces in life.

Q. What can we expect from you in the second season?

A. In Season 2, you will see my character develop and take the story forward. You will see Roli transforming into the “Mafia Queen of Poorvanchal”. It is always challenging to play real life characters. Personally, it is difficult to play such a character right at the start of one’s career and drop the glamorous look that one steps into the industry with.

Q. What was it like to work with veteran actors like Ashish Vidyarthi and Mahie Gill on Raktanchal?

A. I was excited to share the screen space with actors who we have seen while growing up. Very thrilled now to be called as their co-actor. I remember we shot in very challenging situation during second wave of pandemic in Benares but we had fun. I used to play cricket at times with them and in between I and Ashish ji used to make so many Insta stories with him telling what all filters to use. We certainly had a great time shooting together.

Q. You have pursued Bachelor of Dental Studies before making a foray into the world of acting. How do you look back at your journey as an industry outsider?

A. I have only taken my baby steps but it’s been amazing, full of ups and downs. To tell the truth, calling it difficult would be an understatement but Ranchi Diaries gave wings to my dreams, especially working with amazing actors like Anupam Kher ji, Jimmy (Shergill), and Satish Kaushik sir. We all work hard for something or the other in our lives and I have worked hard for this.

Q. You have undergone training at National School of Drama, New York Film Academy, and Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute. How do you look at the importance of formal acting training? How has it helped you with your performances?

A. It certainly helps more in terms of breaking your inhibitions as an actor, but I feel that if you lack the talent then no acting school can instill acting in you. So if you have the basic talent then you can polish your skills and break your inhibitions. I am so glad that I went abroad and did my courses. It helped me explore a lot and learn so much. Whether in India or anywhere, if you make an effort to learn or train your craft you are respected more.

Q. Tell us about your love for singing, playing guitar, and racing cars.

A. I am a trained classical vocalist and I can play guitar and various instruments. A very few people know this that I am a totally fitness freak as well as a car fanatic. I absolutely love racing and also own a sports car v6 engine which is my prized possession as of now.

Q. Tell us about your influences and inspirations. What are your upcoming projects?

A. Well, I get inspired by anything and everything around me. My mother played major in my life so she inspires me a lot.

On the work front, Raktanchal 2 is out on MX Player and I am very thrilled about it. Also, I have 3-4 projects lined up and in the coming days and it should be officially announced soon, hopefully. Then a big surprise is on the cards and I shall speak soon on that too.