Actor-Politician Ravi Kishan isn’t just a reel hero. For, he is also a hero in real life for the people of Gorakhpur, his parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Every morning he wakes up at 5:30 AM. It’s an old habit which he attributes to his upbringing under the discipline of his father. After half an hour of warm-up, he begins his daily routine. “Every day I go on a tour of my constituency. I meet people and seek to assess their needs. I listen to their complaints and try and provide solutions to them. Some need help with the admissions of their children while others are in need of some medical assistance and so on. The letters and applications need to be forwarded to the concerned departments. By the time I return home, it is already midnight. Sometimes, I eat khichdi but mostly I drink milk and go to bed,” revealed Kishan who was recently in the capital for the promotions of the new MX Player web show Matsya Kaand starring Kishan in the role of a shrewd cop in search of a con artist.

The eleven-episode series unfolds as a fast-paced thriller with the action shifting from Delhi to Meerut to Sambhar to Jaipur. “It’s basically a cat and mouse game played between my character ACP Tejraj and the con artist Matysa, essayed by Ravi Dubey. Tejraj has a certain mean streak and the killer instinct to get the job done but Matsya is always a step ahead of him. But Matsya knows that if Tejraj gets anyway near him then he will nab him for sure and so there is a constant tussle between the two characters,” revealed Kishan while praising Ravi Dubey’s portrayal of a master of disguise in series. “It’s a challenging part but Ravi is up to the challenge. Both of us are fond of each other. Ravi is like a younger brother and we had a great time while shooting for Matsya Kaand,” he added. Matsya Kaand, directed by Ajay Bhuyan, also stars Zoya Afroz, Piyush Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, Naved Aslam, and Madhur Mittal.

A top star of Bhojpuri cinema, Kishan gained wider acceptance following his participation in the Indian reality show Big Boss, back in the year 2006, where he ended up as the second runner up. Over the years he has delivered several memorable performances in various Hindi films such as Welcome to Sajjanpur, Raavan, Tanu Weds Manu, Mohalla Assi, Dangerous Ishq, Agent Vinod, Bullet Raja, Miss Tanakpur Haazir Ho, Lucknow Central, and Batla House, among others. He has also starred in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films. Although, Kishan has tasted commercial success while working in different industries all across the country, his most critically acclaimed role till date remains that of a Dalit boxing coach in Anurag Kashyap’s high voltage sports drama Mukkabaaz which had its world premiere at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival. “I was born in a Brahmin family and have been brought up as one. So it was major challenge to play a Dalit boxing coach. I basically had to live through it in order to make it as realistic as possible. To be able to understand his hardships, day to day challenges and bring all of that in my performance. It wasn’t easy and I had to push myself really hard but I am glad it came out good and was well received,” explained Kishan.

Kishan feels that the work done by India in the field of vaccination against Covid-19 is truly exemplary. “Under the leadership of the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, India has emerged as a global leader in the fight against the pandemic. It is due to the success of our vaccination drive that today we are once again moving towards normalcy. The credit goes to the Prime Minister, scientists, doctors, and corona warriors who have been working selflessly day in and day for the last two years towards this,” asserted Kishan who believes that India today is much better prepared in the ongoing battle with Covid-19. “While I hope and pray that there is no third wave, I must say that today we are much better equipped as a nation as we have oxygen plants, medical facilities and infrastructure. Also, at the state level, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Ji has been playing an instrumental role in leading the PM’s mission against Covid-19,” summed up Kishan.