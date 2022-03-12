Was it not enough

That I lost to you

Openly and completely

That my armies were massacred ?

Their loyalty to me was constant

Even when it could not save their lives

They died for me in battle

In formations so courageous

Even the haughtiest generals of yours

were impressed.

They competed as to who

would race to the battlefield first

Who would seek the hardest to take You

Prisoner for me

Yes, all that was magnificent

Yet most wondrous of all

was my love for You

As waves of passion swelled within me

As I lay bleeding

Dying

at Your feet.

Ever Your

Mahisha — Lakshmi Bayi