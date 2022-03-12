Was it not enough
That I lost to you
Openly and completely
That my armies were massacred ?
Their loyalty to me was constant
Even when it could not save their lives
They died for me in battle
In formations so courageous
Even the haughtiest generals of yours
were impressed.
They competed as to who
would race to the battlefield first
Who would seek the hardest to take You
Prisoner for me
Yes, all that was magnificent
Yet most wondrous of all
was my love for You
As waves of passion swelled within me
As I lay bleeding
Dying
at Your feet.
Ever Your
Mahisha — Lakshmi Bayi