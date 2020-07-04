The young actor still feels it is surreal that she is part of Bollywood star Salman Khan’s Radhe. Actress Megha Akash made her debut in 2017 and has already worked with some of the biggest stars in South India. With Salman Khan’s Radhe, it looks like there’s no looking back for Megha!

A rising star in south cinema thanks to her roles in Superstar Rajinikanth Petta and Dhanush’s Ennai Noki Payyum Thotta and Telugu films, Chennai girl Megha says she couldn’t believe it when director Prabhu Dheva called her about the role in Radhe. “I can’t talk much about it but it’s a wonderful role and very interesting. Of course, I don’t play Salman Khan’s love interest,” she says.

Ask her about working with Salman Khan and Megha gushes, “I had a conversation with him and mentioned his Being Human foundation and the next day, I couldn’t believe it when he actually got me a few Being Human t-shirts! He is so kind and remembers every little thing you speak about.”

Another huge star she has worked with is Rajinikanth, and Megha states she has been a huge Rajini fan forever. “I was so nervous when I got on set for ‘Petta’ because the first shot I had was to go and hug him. I just couldn’t fathom it and wasn’t sure I could do it,” adds the pretty actor.

The actress, who speaks fluent Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, is looking forward to getting back on sets once things are normal. “But I do have some principles and if a role goes against those principles, I won’t take it up. Having said that, I am looking forward to playing a negative role – I hope I get a script like that soon!” says Megha.

But it’s not all just films for Megha, she loves cricket and MS Dhoni. “I bleed yellow! I have gone for all the Chennai Super Kings matches right from my school days and I can’t wait to watch the IPL matches again,” smiles Megha as she signs off.