Four More Shots Please

Directors: Anu Menon, Nupur Asthana

Cast: Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Kriti Kulhari, Bani J, Simone Singh, Milind Soman.

A little over a year after the first season of Amazon Prime Video series ‘Four More Shots Please!’ took the Indian web space by storm, show creator Rangita Pritish Nandy and team are back with a brand new season. And one couldn’t really have asked for a better timing than right now when the coronavirus lockdown has suddenly made the web the last refuge for entertainment. What further spices up the things is the fact that the season premiere of season two is set in Istanbul. At a testing time when one can’t even step out of one’s house (except to pick up essential items from grocery stores) here is a show that wastes no time in straightaway transporting us to the scenic vistas of Istanbul, encompassing the Bosporus strait, which separates Europe from Asia. Amazon Prime has also released a special nine minute recap of the first season which does a good job of filling up the gap in case any viewer directly wants to start with the new season.The second season picks up four months after the events of the first season which had left the four protagonists in a pretty bad place with their personal lives in a complete mess and their friendship tested like never before. But they must finally come to terms with the reality and regain their high spirits. It’s again time for these free-spirited women to turn the tables and show everyone around them what they are truly made up of and make the patriarchal world to pay the due attention to what they truly want and not the other way around.The show succeeds in managing to flip the male gaze on its head by choosing to show a strong feminine perspective on life which makes the show quite refreshing to watch. The show offers a fairly realistic depiction of the urban Indian space. The complexities of relationships, work-life conflicts, and ambitions and insecurities of working women (as well as men) are all explored really well. The strong social commentary does a decent job of exposing the gender divide. However, the occasional use of cusswords, slangs, double entendres, and sexual innuendos may make a few viewers uncomfortable. But thankfully it never really overshadows the subject material which clearly stands out for its unfazed and unapologetic voice.Now, the second season of ‘Four More Shots Please’ is certainly an improvement over the first. Among other things, it offers better subplots and improved character arcs. The series needs to be commended for trying to tell us stories revolving around 21st century women professionals and their day to day troubles. The series is a big step forward towards the kind of women-oriented content that can set the ball rolling for some serious discourse around gender equality and the changing roles of women in the 21st century India.