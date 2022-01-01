In a conversation with G20, Sikandar Kher opened up about his recent show Aarya 2, portraying Daulat, and why he awaits Kirron Kher’s review of his work.

New Delhi: Sikandar Kher, who debuted with Woodstock Villa and went to be a part of multi-starrers such as Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey, Players, Aurangzeb, Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive, and The Zoya Factor, grabbed eyeballs when he appeared in a pivotal role in the crime drama series Aarya. Sikandar shone amidst an ensemble cast and received both critical acclaim and the audience’s appreciation. The show is back with its second season and is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Sikandar shared his excitement with us and gave us a glimpse of interesting projects we will see him in 2022. Excerpts:

Q. What was your response to the love people showered on you for your character Daulat in Aarya?

A. To start off with, playing Daulat in Aarya was amazing because as an actor I am doing work and the point of me doing what I’m doing is that people are entertained. The character connects with people, that’s why you do something. These are things that I look for when I’m doing what I do. And when people do give it appreciation and love, somewhere resonated with them. So that is always extremely encouraging and wonderful.

Q. You have said that you had to work on making Daulat’s silence interesting. So how did you achieve it in the season?

A. There’s definitely a backstory when you know the character so well. Working on making Daulat interesting is also about understanding the kind of person that he is because he can stand quietly but the way they captured all that, it’s a lot to do with his eyes and his internal thought. When you know the person, I feel you’re just being the person and if you’re being a person in real life, if somebody is just standing in a corner and not saying much, there already is a mystery to that person, no matter where he may be, calm and alright in his own being. There is a certain mystery and curiosity that comes in that person. And I think Daulat was that.

Q. How was the experience of working with Ram Madhvani?

A. I always say that more than anything else, I’m very lucky that I met a person like Ram and his wife Amita. They’re amazing as producers. It almost seems like they are not just producing, they’re hosting you and taking care of everyone on the set. They give and receive respect. It’s just lovely and everybody is happy. So when everybody’s happy, the working condition is beautiful. So that’s all we need if there’s something that’s a little off in the energy, it’ll affect my work. So working with him was just amazing as the environment was positive, lovely, and happy.

Q. What was your parents’ reaction after watching Aarya 2?

A. My parents loved the first season of Aarya. They really liked it. My mother Kirron Kher has completed watching Aarya 2 and she absolutely loved it. I always look forward to my mother’s reaction to any work that I do. I was curious to know what she felt and she enjoyed it a lot and that’s great. That’s important for me, that’s the review I actually wait for. That’s the only validation I seek. She is an amazing actor and I have immense respect for her as a person in terms of what her point of view will be to something when it comes to the same work.

Q. What was it like collaborating again with Sushmita Sen in Aarya 2?

A. Sushmita is now like family almost because we worked together in the first and second season of Aarya and you spend so much time with one another, a lot more than you would with anyone else. Working with her again was no different. She makes you extremely comfortable. Sushmita is amazing at what she does. She’s amazing as a co-actor, she’s collaborative and great.

Q. Do you think OTT has been a game-changer in terms of content, especially a blessing for actors?

A. Absolutely because OTT has given us so much work. It’s given everybody work, not just actors but also technicians, writers, camera people, and creators. It has given work to all people across the board. It’s a great thing that’s happened. It’s given employment, new talent and good talent is being discovered, given an opportunity to being discovered. So it’s an extremely progressive thing. It’s really going to help everybody in the creative field worldwide, not just in our country.

Q. Can you tell us about your upcoming projects and the exciting roles that are coming your way?

A. There’s one film that I’ve finished a while back. It’s an international project called Monkey Man which has been directed by Dev Patel. Then there’s a film I’ve done called Monika O My Darling which has been directed by Vasan Bala. It has Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, and a bevy of amazing talent and actors. Both these films should come out in 2022. Currently, I am filming another show in Kolkata and there›s another movie that›s going on. So hopefully there›ll be some good stuff that will come out this year.