Whether they made you

Deliberately mixing particles

Or you came into being

Just like that, it does not matter now

Like girls getting pregnant

Before marriage in a

Conservative society

And abandoning the kid

The white people

And the yellow ones

Deny having anything

To do with you

With spokes to cling on somewhere

You bounce around

Spreading sickness and fear

Sometimes Death

People talk philosophy

They want to live long

On this O shaped planet

Don’t be disowned

Don’t be unwanted

Being born on the wrong side

Of society far from the press

The hallowed Courts

From justice

From crowds supporting

Politicians, the stewards of

Businessmen who are the real powers,

I know the pain of rejection

So come invisible one

The tar in my smoker’s lungs

Is spread out

Like a lace mantilla

To conceal you

To live there and throw out

The oxygen that comes in

With every breath

Staying there, not leaving

But with me

To a world where

Dregs like me

Are ingested to the full.

—Lakshmi Bayi