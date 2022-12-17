A Taiwan film festival was organised in New Delhi by the Taiwan Economic and Cultural Centre on Thursday. Two Taiwanese films were screened at the occasion: “Long Time No Sea” and “Listen Before You Sing”. “Long Time No Sea” was about the indigenous Tao people who live in Taiwan’s Orchid Island and number around 3,000. It is about young children growing up without parents who pursue their careers in the city. Beautifully shot at location, this 2018 film is directed by Heather Tsui. The second film, “Listen Before You Sing” is based on the true story of Vox Nativa Taiwanese Foundation Choir. It’s about the indigenous Bunun people belonging to the hills of Taiwan who try to save their school from shutting down by forming a children’s choir. Directed by Yang Chih-lin, the film was released in 2021.