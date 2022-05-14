So I am your friend, is it?

like the one you married

or the one you did not marry

Your lover

Maybe like

your tender ancestor

of a grandmother

You have slotted me

thinking me familiar

Like the sleeping beach tucked up

with stars embroidering

the blue moonlit blanket, cozily

Sometimes, for you I am that Ocean

which sunburnt men enter and exit

riding on tree trunks

Fashioned into boats

that survive most storms

while stinking of the fish they caught

I am that salty water body

which has drowned most of the Earth

That rickety platform on which

you live out

your life

Watch me pull myself

into the deepest Marina trench

Spewing out to arm wrestle

the full Moon, while the stars

hide behind storm cloud curtains

The wary wind understands

my waterfilled heaves

Huge, like the love

I the Demon

bear for that Dark One

you worship.

— Lakshmi Bayi