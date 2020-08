In the land where cows are revered

I was the bull, used as a stud

for long and then castrated

In the land where fair skin was liked

My pelt was dark

In this land belonging to the Gods

I was a demon

It is natural

that you see everything derogatory

accumulating, coalescing into me

My very name was anathema

Let alone my chequered story

To the uncomprehending

let me be

Let me celebrate my name

As the one who loved,

The one who was killed

By your Mahishaasuramardini.