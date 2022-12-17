Increase your Glamour Quotient this party season with skin care and glitter! Party season will soon be here. It’s time to put the glow back on your skin! A “pick-me-up” face mask can leave your skin clean and glowing. Mix honey with egg white and apply it on the face. Wash off with water after 20 minutes. For those with very dry skin, mix honey with egg yolk and a little milk. Leave on for 20 minutes. Rinse off with water. After washing off the pack, give the skin a compress with the rose water soaked cotton wool pads. Applying a compress on the face with cotton wool pads dipped in rose water is extremely refreshing. It removes fatigue and adds a glow. Use a facial scrub. It can work wonders on the skin, helping to remove dead skin cells and making the skin brighter. Mix ground almonds with yogurt. Add dried and powdered lemon and orange peels. Dried and powdered mint (pudina) leaves also help to add a glow. Apply the mixture on the face and leave on for a few minutes. Then, rub gently, with small circular movements, washing off with water. Or, make a facial scrub with walnut powder, honey and lemon juice. Apply the same way.

There is nothing like eye make-up or hairstyle with glitter for a party look! But you must know how to apply it properly. You can be subtle, or make it the main attraction of your make-up, with focus on the eyes. The smoky eyed look looks good with glitter. Many kinds of glitter are available, from loose powder glitter to eye shadows, pencils, and gels. Shimmery shadows are also useful. You can get a palette of eye shadow colours, with shimmer and glitter, to experiment. Although eye shadow can be applied, using a finger tip, you will also need sponge applicators and brushes. Tissues and a cleanser come in handy to clean up, correct errors or remove stray glitter. Make-up artists feel that a primer is most useful. It should be applied sparingly on the eyelids, to create a smooth base for your eye shadow.

First apply base shadow on the lids, up to the brow bone. Light brown or grey may be used. Apply a darker shade of the colour on the crease and blend it. Shimmery shadow may then be used on the brow bone and inner corner of the eyes. Then apply a shimmer in a cream shade on the eye lids. Next, use the loose glitter and apply it on the cream shade. It should be blended up to the crease. Hold a tissue with one hand just under the area, so that the glitter does not fall on the face. Once this is done, apply the eyeliner just above the upper lashes from the inner to the outer corner and extend it a little. A little glitter should be applied just under the lower lashes, followed by eye liner. Apply mascara to the upper and lower lashes.

Glitter can also be used on the hair to add sparkle to your hairstyle. For hair glitter, you would need a soft, glossy wax or balm. Apply sparingly on the hair, to help the glitter stick on the hair. After applying the wax, just graze your fingers lightly over the glitter and them pat them on the hair.